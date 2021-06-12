Tacos4Life offering free queso Monday

Tacos 4 Life, the Arkansas-based chain that donates a portion of all sales to help end world hunger, will mark its seventh anniversary Monday, June 14, by offering guests a free personal-sized queso with chips.

The free queso will be available to all guests who mention the offer while ordering in-store or by using the code BDAYQUESO when ordering online or via the Tacos 4 Life app. Limit one per person, and must be accompanied by a purchase.