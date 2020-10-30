T. Boone Pickens art collection sells for millions

Officials estimated that "Indian Love Call," a work collected by Pickens that was painted by N.C. Wyeth, was worth between $2 million and $3 million. It earned a record-setting price during the auction of $3.51 million. Image provided to The Oklahoman
By Jack Money, The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY - T. Boone Pickens knew what he was doing when it came to collecting art.
His collection, which included works of art spanning more than a century, obtained bids during a virtual auction this week that totaled more than $20.4 million, Christie’s Auction House announced this week.
The collection, auction house officials said, included works from Frederic Remington, Thomas Moran and N.C. Wyeth, along with contemporary painters including Howard Terpning and G. Harvey.
The top sale, auction house officials said, was Wyeth’s Indian Love Call, which sold for $3.51 million (its value had been estimated at between $2 and $3 million by the auction house). Harvey’s Boomtown Drifters sold for $1.23 million, more than twice its estimated value.
Throwback Tulsa: Remembering Boone Pickens, who died on Sept. 11, 2019
T. Boone Pickens
A young T. Boone Pickens driving a car in his hometown of Holdenville, located about 45 miles northwest of McAlester. COURTESY/Boone Pickens’ Archives
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens and his father, Tom Pickens, pose shortly before Boone’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon induction at Oklahoma State University in 1949. COURTESY/Boone Pickens’ Archives
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens on his second birthday in Holdenville. COURTESY/Boone Pickens’ Archives
T. Boone Pickens
A youth basketball picture of T. Boone Pickens. COURTESY/Boone Pickens’ Archives
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens tours a Mesa natural gas plant in the late 1970s. COURTESY/Boone Pickens’ Archives
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens relaxes at home in August 1984 with his cat Bessie. Tulsa World file
Kathy Shirley/Tulsa World
T. Boone Pickens
A statue of T. Boone Pickens playing racquetball that Mesa employees commissioned was displayed in his home in 1984. Tulsa World file
Kathy Shirley/Tulsa World
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens at home in August 1984. Tulsa World file
Kathy Shirley/Tulsa World
T. Boone Pickens
In 1986, Boone Pickens and his then-wife Bee visit a new road sign in Holdenville that honors the oilman financed by businessmen. Tulsa World file
Unknown
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens, shown in his office’s workout room in 1994, has pioneered company health and fitness programs throughout his career. COURTESY/Boone Pickens’ Archives
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens tours his private suite on the south side of Boone Pickens Stadium in 2004. Tulsa World file
Tulsa World file
T. Boone Pickens
Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, former First Lady Nancy Reagan and T. Boone Pickens stand in the Air Force One Pavilion at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, in September 2015 before a Republican presidential candidate debate. COURTESY/Boone Pickens’ Archives
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens' Mesa Vista Ranch. Located in the Texas Panhandle, northeast of Amarillo, the ranch is spread over 100 square miles. The main lodge is 30,000 square feet. The dining room seats 40. The property has its own airport and chapel. COURTESY
courtesy
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens poses for a photo with the Paddle People at Boone Pickens Stadium. COURTESY/Boone Pickens Archives
Phil Shockley
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens acknowledges a friend as Harry Birdwell (left) leads the groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation of OSU's Boone Pickens stadium in on Sept. 6, 2003. Tulsa World file
Stephen HOLMAN
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens and Dr. Kara Gae Neal speak during a dedication for Tulsa Technology Center's automotive training facility that will focus on alternative fuel technology on Sept. 16, 2011. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
MIKE SIMONS
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens (right) hugs Oklahoma State basketball coach Travis Ford after Oklahoma State's 78-65 victory over Texas at Gallagher Iba Arena in 2013. KT King/For the Tulsa World
KT King
T. Boone Pickens
T. Boone Pickens talks with Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy during an OSU practice in 2015. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
Bryan Terry
Mike Holder
Together for T. Boone Pickens' 90th birthday party were four Oklahoma State leadership figures: from left, football coach Mike Gundy, athletic director Mike Holder, Gundy and university President Burns Hargis. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
T. Boone Pickens
Former Oklahoma State golfer Rickie Fowler, now a star on the PGA Tour, was in Dallas for T. Boone Pickens' 90th birthday party. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
Bill Haisten
T. Boone Pickens
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy and T. Boone Pickens pose for a picture during Pickens' 90th birthday party in Dallas. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
T. Boone Pickens
A Bruce Plante cartoon that celebrated T. Boone Pickens' birthday.
T. Boone Pickens
A student hands out programs during The Celebration of Life of businessman and Oklahoma State Alumni T. Boone Pickens at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
T. Boone Pickens
Fans and attendees clap to the Oklahoma State fight song while cheerleaders perform during The Celebration of Life of businessman and Oklahoma State Alumni T. Boone Pickens at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
T. Boone Pickens
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks during The Celebration of Life of businessman and Oklahoma State Alumni T. Boone Pickens at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
T. Boone Pickens
A sticker honoring Oklahoma State Alum T. Boone Pickens sits on the helmet of Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Mike Scott (91) during the NCAA football between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
