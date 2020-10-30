 Skip to main content
T. Boone Pickens art collection sells for millions

Indian Love Call

Officials estimated that "Indian Love Call," a work collected by Pickens that was painted by N.C. Wyeth, was worth between $2 million and $3 million. It earned a record-setting price during the auction of $3.51 million. Image provided to The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - T. Boone Pickens knew what he was doing when it came to collecting art.

His collection, which included works of art spanning more than a century, obtained bids during a virtual auction this week that totaled more than $20.4 million, Christie’s Auction House announced this week.

The collection, auction house officials said, included works from Frederic Remington, Thomas Moran and N.C. Wyeth, along with contemporary painters including Howard Terpning and G. Harvey.

The top sale, auction house officials said, was Wyeth’s Indian Love Call, which sold for $3.51 million (its value had been estimated at between $2 and $3 million by the auction house). Harvey’s Boomtown Drifters sold for $1.23 million, more than twice its estimated value.

