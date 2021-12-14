Swon Brothers concert to benefit Muskogee Salvation Army

The Swon Brothers will return to their hometown of Muskogee for a special concert to benefit that city's Salvation Army, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the American Bank of Oklahoma, 2401 Chandler Road in Muskogee, or online at eventbrite.com.

This is the ninth year the brothers have presented what they call the "Beyond Bell Ringing" concert.

Zach and Colton Swon first came to national attention when they were among the finalists in the fourth season of the TV singing competition series "The Voice." The brothers have toured in support of Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, as well as headlining their own tours.

Their most recent release is "Nashlahoma," which includes contributions from fellow Oklahoman Vince Gill, as well as Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard.

