Sweet and spicy comfort: Chippers Seafood & Southern Fusion

The legs can be stuffed with everything from dirty rice ($22) to shrimp, crab and spinach Alfredo ($35), or one can have them unstuffed, and topped with one of the signature sauces available, including peach- and blueberry-based barbecue sauces, and a honey-lemon concoction called “Sweet Jesus.”

This latter sauce gets drizzled over such things as the fried chicken ($15), which is a half-chicken cut into four pieces, and served with two sides.

The chicken itself needs no augmentation — it is cooked to order, with a light dredge that fries to shattering crispness. The meat is juicy and the “Sweet Jesus” sauce adds a bright sweet note that accentuates, rather than obscures, the taste of well-made fried chicken.

The sticky ribs ($17) were slathered with the restaurant’s blueberry sauce, and were so tender that, when we picked one rib up, the meat literally fell off the bone.

From among the dozen or so side dishes available, we selected the collard greens and “Slambo” pasta ($5 each when purchased separately) to go with the chicken. The pasta was linguine in a marinara-style sauce that was quite sweet, with a touch of hot pepper and herbs to give it a bit of balance.