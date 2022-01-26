Sweet and spicy comfort: Chippers Seafood & Southern Fusion

Ken Johnson has a relatively simple philosophy about the food he serves at Chippers Seafood and Southern Fusion.
“I like to take ordinary things and do extraordinary things with them,” he said. “I enjoy being creative with food, coming up with things like sauces and seasonings that give you a little something extra.”
Chippers Seafood & Southern Fusion opened in December, in the space that for many years was home to Michael V’s, and which for a time last year was where The Hungry Buffalo briefly roamed.
Johnson, a graduate of Broken Arrow’s Rhema Bible College who also runs Kenneth Johnson Ministries, started Chippers several years ago in Erie, Pennsylvania. This restaurant, which is still in operation, features such items as seafood boils and sandwiches such as the Erie Polish Boy.
He and his wife, Carrie, relocated to the Tulsa area to care for Carrie’s father in his final years. While in Tulsa, he became friends with local chef Michael Meydag, who encouraged Johnson to bring his culinary ideas to the Mother Road Market.
“I did some pop-up events at Mother Road Market,” he said. “We had two concepts that we’d feature — Chippers, and Mr. Wonderful Chicken & Waffles. It was a way to get a feel for what would appeal to the people here.”
The success of those trial runs helped convince the Johnsons to open their own restaurant.
“I had thought about doing the same menu we had in Pennsylvania, with the seafood boils,” Johnson said. “But the cost of crab more than doubled, so we decided to rework the menu.”
While crab boils may not be a part of the Tulsa Chippers’ menu, a variety of other aquatic proteins, such as catfish, salmon, tilapia and shrimp, is available, in preparations that range from the fairly straightforward to the rather extravagant.
For example, the tilapia New Orleans ($19) centers on grilled or fried fillets served on a bed of rice and liberally doused with a “Cajun Shrimp and Crab Alfredo” sauce.
We chose the grilled option; the fish was nicely cooked, although some bites carried a muddy taste where the fillet had not been properly trimmed. The sauce, however, was richly flavored, with a mild spiciness, and stocked with tender, juicy shrimp.
This sauce is used to top a number of items, from chicken tenders to baked potatoes to one of Chippers’ more unusual creations, the stuffed smoked turkey leg.
“That’s something I came across in Texas, and I thought it would work well here,” Johnson said. “It was always a popular thing when we were at Mother Road Market, and it’s been fairly popular.”
The legs can be stuffed with everything from dirty rice ($22) to shrimp, crab and spinach Alfredo ($35), or one can have them unstuffed, and topped with one of the signature sauces available, including peach- and blueberry-based barbecue sauces, and a honey-lemon concoction called “Sweet Jesus.”
This latter sauce gets drizzled over such things as the fried chicken ($15), which is a half-chicken cut into four pieces, and served with two sides.
The chicken itself needs no augmentation — it is cooked to order, with a light dredge that fries to shattering crispness. The meat is juicy and the “Sweet Jesus” sauce adds a bright sweet note that accentuates, rather than obscures, the taste of well-made fried chicken.
The sticky ribs ($17) were slathered with the restaurant’s blueberry sauce, and were so tender that, when we picked one rib up, the meat literally fell off the bone.
From among the dozen or so side dishes available, we selected the collard greens and “Slambo” pasta ($5 each when purchased separately) to go with the chicken. The pasta was linguine in a marinara-style sauce that was quite sweet, with a touch of hot pepper and herbs to give it a bit of balance.
The greens, however, could not have been tastier, with shreds of smoked turkey larded throughout the greens that were cooked to a perfect texture.
Other sides we enjoyed included the candied yam souffle, which is really roughly mashed sweet potatoes; the sweet basil corn; and the gouda macaroni and cheese, another creation that is incorporated in a number of preparations.
Chippers also offers several sandwiches, including ones that use vegan ingredients; pasta dishes; and appetizers. Desserts include what is billed as “The Best Ever Banana Pudding.” I’ve not sampled every banana pudding ever made, but this one is pretty darn good.
“I call it ‘Southern Fusion’ because we’re fusing flavors together in ways that I think may surprise people, but in a good way,” Johnson said. “We take old school things and mix them up with a contemporary spin, but in a way that still gives people the satisfaction they want from good ol’ comfort foods.”
Chippers Seafood & Southern Fusion
8222 E. 103rd East St.
918-970-2286
Food: 3½ stars
Service: 3½ stars
Atmosphere: 3½ stars
(on a scale of 0 to 5 stars)
Vegetarian/Vegan options: Yes
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. All major credit cards accepted.
COVID-19 INFORMATION: Takeaway available. Servers wear masks. Surfaces are cleaned between uses.