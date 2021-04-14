Supper Club, new menus at Juniper

In honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday, The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., is hosting a special gala dinner featuring a number of foods Her Majesty particularly enjoys.

The dinner will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, and is open to those 21 years and older. The evening starts with a gin and Dubonnet cocktail, followed by a smoked salmon salad. The main course will be a Gaelic take on steak, with a sauce made from whiskey, cream and mushrooms. Dessert will be a chocolate truffle served with chocolate mint ice cream, followed by a champagne toast.

All female guests will have their picture taken with a life-size portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, and all photos will be sent to Buckingham Palace with best wishes for her birthday. Therefore, dressing as if one were to meet the queen is suggested.

Cost is $55. Reservations are necessary; call 918-491-6533 Tuesday-Saturday after 4 p.m.

Spring flavors in bloom at STG

STG Gelateria is getting ready for spring with seasonal flavors, including such perennials as Lampone (raspberry), Limoncello, Panna Cotta (crème brulee with salted caramel), Biscoff, Torta Sachere (chocolate cake), Super Mister Niko (peanut butter/chocolate crunch), Stracciatella (chocolate chip), and Baccello de Vaniglia (Madagascar vanilla bean).