Sundance: Get to know 'Judas and the Black Messiah' ahead of world premiere in Tulsa
topical top story

Rare treat: Tulsa will be the site of a major motion picture world premiere.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” can be seen at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Circle Cinema or the Admiral Twin Drive-In.

It’s happening because Tulsa’s Circle Cinema was selected as a satellite site for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

The Sundance Film Festival is the country’s largest independent film festival and, since launching in 1978, the festival has been celebrated in Utah.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normalcy, and to safely stage the 2021 festival, a decision was made to spread Sundance to digital platforms and satellite sites around the country.

Circle Cinema is the only satellite site in Oklahoma. On Thursday, Circle Cinema began a six-day run as a branch office of Sundance. Fourteen Sundance films, including an animated short, were selected for Circle Cinema. The films also are being shown at Admiral Twin if you prefer vehicular social distancing.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” will screen in Tulsa and 13 other satellite cities before Warner Bros. Pictures releases it Feb. 12 to theaters and HBO Max. The film’s original release date was Aug. 21, 2020, but the release was postponed due to COVID-19.

Now that “Judas and the Black Messiah” has arrived, let’s get you up to speed before the premiere:

What’s the story?

Inspired by true events, FBI informant William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on the charismatic leader, chairman Fred Hampton.

A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating his comrades and his handler, special agent Roy Mitchell. Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson. Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or will he, as FBI director J. Edgar Hoover commands, subdue Hampton and the Panthers by any means?

Who’s in the movie?

Hampton is played by British actor Daniel Kaluuya, who was nominated for an Academy Award after starring in the 2017 horror film “Get Out.” Another alum of that film, LaKeith Stanfield, plays O’Neal. Stanfield has experience playing historical figures. Among past roles: He was activist Jimmie Lee Jackson in 2014’s “Selma” and Snoop Dogg in 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton.”

Martin Sheen handles the Hoover role. The film also stars Jesse Plemons (“Vice,” “Game Night,” “The Post”) as special agent Mitchell, Dominique Fishback (“The Hate U Give,” “The Deuce”) as O’Neal’s love interest and Ashton Sanders (“The Equalizer 2,” “Moonlight”).

Others in the ensemble cast are Algee Smith (“The Hate U Give,” “Detroit”), Darrell Britt-Gibson (“Just Mercy,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Dominique Thorne (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Amari Cheatom (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” “Django Unchained”), Caleb Eberhardt (“The Post”) and Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”).

Who’s behind the film?

The attention-getting name is Ryan Coogler.

Coogler has Sundance cred. His first feature, “Fruitvale Station,” was a champ at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. But he’s better known for his Midas touch as the co-writer and director of “Creed” (which earned Sylvester Stallone his first Oscar nomination since “Rocky”) and the 2018 Marvel movie “Black Panther,” the highest-grossing film directed by an African-American. “Black Panther” received an Academy Award nomination for best picture.

Coogler is a producer on “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Shaka King is making his studio feature film directorial debut. He has a long relationship with Coogler and pitched the film to Coogler and Charles D. King (“Just Mercy,” “Fences”) who are producers, along with Shaka King.

The movie originated with Shaka King and writing partner Will Berson (they co-wrote the screenplay), plus Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, who co-wrote the story with Berson and King.

Up next for Coogler: He’s a producer on “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a sequel to 1996’s “Space Jam” that starred Michael Jordan and other NBA players alongside Looney Tunes characters. LeBron James stars in the sequel, scheduled for release later this year, and is a producer with Coogler and Maverick Carter.

Next for James and Carter is a Tulsa-based documentary, “Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street.”

It was announced in October that the documentary is in production and is expected to be completed in early 2021. Directed by Salima Koroma (“Bad Rap”), the documentary is executive produced by James, Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of The SpringHill Company, plus Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films.

Watch a trailer for “Ghost Dogs,’ a Sundance Film Festival entry

Sundance in Tulsa: Films, events, exclusive interviews and more

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Sundance in Tulsa

Here are remaining Sundance Film Festival selections playing in Tulsa. For tickets and for information about "beyond film" programming, go to circlecinema.org/sundance.

Sunday, Jan. 31

"Taming the Garden"

A poetic ode to the rivalry between men and nature. (Georgian/Mingrelian with English subtitles.)

"Together Together"

When young loner Anna is hired as the surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

Show times: Double feature at Admiral Twin, 6 p.m. “Taming the Garden” at Circle Cinema, 6 p.m. “Together Together” at Circle Cinema, 7:50 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1

"Prime Time"

On the last day of 1999, 20-year-old Sebastian locks himself in a TV studio. He has two hostages, a gun and an important message for the world. The story of the attack explores a rebel’s extreme measures and last resort. (Polish with English subtitles.)

"Life in a Day 2020"

An extraordinary, intimate global portrait of life on our planet, filmed by thousands of people across the world on a single day: July 25, 2020. (Multiple languages with English subtitles.)

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

World premiere film. It’s the story of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal.

Show times: “Prime Time” only at Circle Cinema, 3 p.m. Double feature at Admiral Twin, 6 p.m. “Life in a Day 2020” at Circle Cinema, 6 p.m. “Judas and the Black Messiah,” solo on Admiral Twin second screen, 8 p.m. “Judas and the Black Messiah” at Circle Cinema, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

"At the Ready"

Students at El Paso’s Horizon High School, home to one of the region’s largest law enforcement education programs, train to become police officers and border patrol agents. They discover the realities of their dream jobs may be at odds with the truths and people they hold most dear. (English and Spanish with English subtitles.)

"Night of the Kings"

A young man is sent to La Maca, a prison on the Ivory Coast in the middle of the forest ruled by its prisoners. With the red moon rising, he is designated by the boss to be the new “Roman” and must tell a story to the other prisoners. (French/Dyula with English subtitles.)

Show times: Double feature at Admiral Twin, 6 p.m. “At the Ready” at Circle Cinema, 6 p.m. “Night of the Kings” at Circle Cinema, 7:50 p.m.

