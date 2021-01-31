Sundance: Get to know 'Judas and the Black Messiah' ahead of world premiere in Tulsa

Rare treat: Tulsa will be the site of a major motion picture world premiere.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” can be seen at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Circle Cinema or the Admiral Twin Drive-In.

It’s happening because Tulsa’s Circle Cinema was selected as a satellite site for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

The Sundance Film Festival is the country’s largest independent film festival and, since launching in 1978, the festival has been celebrated in Utah.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normalcy, and to safely stage the 2021 festival, a decision was made to spread Sundance to digital platforms and satellite sites around the country.

Circle Cinema is the only satellite site in Oklahoma. On Thursday, Circle Cinema began a six-day run as a branch office of Sundance. Fourteen Sundance films, including an animated short, were selected for Circle Cinema. The films also are being shown at Admiral Twin if you prefer vehicular social distancing.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” will screen in Tulsa and 13 other satellite cities before Warner Bros. Pictures releases it Feb. 12 to theaters and HBO Max. The film’s original release date was Aug. 21, 2020, but the release was postponed due to COVID-19.