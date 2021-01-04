Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa: Get details on the 14 films to be screened here

Coming soon to a theater near you: Program selections for the Tulsa branch of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival have been announced. Which films will debut in Tulsa?
In December came news that the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, staged annually in Park City, Utah, is adapting to the COVID-19 era by bringing its 2021 festival to 20 cinemas across the United States, including Tulsa’s Circle Cinema.
The festival will take place digitally via a feature-rich, Sundance-built online platform and in-person screenings across the country on satellite screens like the one in Tulsa, public health permitting. Festival attendees can gather online in virtual waiting rooms, participate in live Q&A sessions and congregate in new environments to interact in a range of ways, both new and familiar, according to a news release.
The release said Circle Cinema is proud to partner with the festival to bring selections of the program to Tulsa with screenings at Circle Cinema and Admiral Twin Drive-In.
“As Oklahoma’s only satellite screen, it will be a great opportunity to see major festival films in Tulsa. This is a truly incredible and diverse slate of movies from around the world,” Circle Cinema programmer Chuck Foxen said.
“Presenting the festival safely is also our top priority,” Circle Cinema co-founder and board president Clark Wiens said. “We are excited for Tulsa to enjoy these films from the comfort of their own vehicles at Admiral Twin Drive-In, or under Circle Cinema’s COVID-19 protocols for indoor screenings, approved by the Tulsa Health Department as meeting CDC guidelines.”
The nonprofit Sundance Institute announced last month the new independent works selected for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, scheduled Jan. 28 through Feb. 3.
The film selections playing in Tulsa will include a yet-to-be-announced world premiere and an animated film (“Ghost Dogs”) by Tulsa’s Joe Cappa. Here’s what’s showing:
U.S. Dramatic Competition Program
"Coda": 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28
(English and American sign language with English subtitles)
As a CODA (child of deaf adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.
Director: Siân Heder
"Superior": 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30
On the run, Marian returns to her hometown in upstate New York to hide out with her estranged identical twin sister, Vivian. Struggling to put the past behind her, Marian lies about the reason for her return, leaving her sister in the dark until their two worlds begin to collide.
Director: Erin Vassilopoulos
"Together Together": 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31
When young loner Anna is hired as the surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.
Director: Nikole Beckwith
U.S. Documentary Competition Program
"Rebel Hearts": 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29
A group of pioneering nuns bravely stand up to the Catholic Church patriarchy, fighting for their livelihoods, convictions and equality against an all-powerful cardinal. From marching in Selma in 1965 to the Women’s March in 2018, these women have reshaped our society with their bold acts of defiance.
Director: Pedro Kos
"At the Ready": 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2
(English and Spanish with English subtitles)
Students at El Paso’s Horizon High School, home to one of the region’s largest law enforcement education programs, train to become police officers and border patrol agents. They discover the realities of their dream jobs may be at odds with the truths and people they hold most dear.
Director: Maisie Crow
Premieres Program
"In the Earth": 9:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29
As a disastrous virus grips the planet, a scientist and a park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness as the forest comes to life around them. Contains strobe effects
Director: Ben Wheatley
"Mass": 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30
Years after a tragic shooting, the parents of both the victim and the perpetrator meet face-to-face.
Director: Fran Kranz
Other categories
World premiere film, TBA: 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
Details will be announced Jan. 12.
"Strawberry Mansion": 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28
In a world where the government records and taxes dreams, an unassuming dream auditor gets swept up in a cosmic journey through the life and dreams of an aging eccentric named Bella. Together, they must find a way back home.
Directors: Albert Birney, Kentucker Audley
NEXT Program
"Ghost Dogs": 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30
A family’s new rescue pup is terrorized by deceased pets in this mind-bending animated horror film.
Director: Joe Cappa
Short Films Program (screening before the feature film "Mass")
"Taming the Garden": 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31
Switzerland/Germany/Georgia (Georgian/Mingrelian with English subtitles)
It's a poetic ode to the rivalry between men and nature.
Director: Salomé Jashi
World Cinema Documentary Competition Program
"Prime Time": 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1
Poland (Polish with English subtitles)
On the last day of 1999, 20-year-old Sebastian locks himself in a TV studio. He has two hostages, a gun and an important message for the world. The story of the attack explores a rebel’s extreme measures and last resort.
Director: Jakub Piątek
World Cinema Dramatic Competition Program
"Life in a Day 2020": 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1
(Multiple languages with English subtitles)
An extraordinary, intimate global portrait of life on our planet, filmed by thousands of people across the world on a single day: July 25, 2020. Presented by YouTube.
Director: Kevin Macdonald
Special Screenings Program
"Night of the Kings": 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2
(French/Dyula with English subtitles)
A young man is sent to La Maca, a prison on the Ivory Coast in the middle of the forest ruled by its prisoners. With the red moon rising, he is designated by the boss to be the new “Roman” and must tell a story to the other prisoners.
Director: Philippe Lacôte
Spotlight Program
Each day will be presented as a double feature (one ticket for both films). All screenings will be at Circle Cinema and Admiral Twin Drive-In. The exception will be Monday, Feb. 1 when “Prime Time” screens only at Circle Cinema as a standalone feature. Double feature tickets for Feb. 1 will include “Life in a Day 2020” and a world premiere film. Standalone tickets will be offered for the world premiere film.
Tickets will be available beginning Jan. 7. Tickets for Admiral Twin will be one ticket per vehicle ($20 Circle Cinema members and $25 general admission). Tickets for screenings at Circle Cinema will be $10 for Circle Cinema members and $15 general admission per person. Learn more about the films selected for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and see the online schedule on the Festival’s film program guide at festival.sundance.org.
Circle Cinema will soon reveal additional local programming including films, performances and panel discussions. All local programming will be free and available to watch online and in-person at Circle Cinema. For more information, including COVID-19 safety protocols, go to Festival.Sundance.org and CircleCinema.org/Sundance.