Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa: Get details on the 14 films to be screened here

Coming soon to a theater near you: Program selections for the Tulsa branch of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival have been announced. Which films will debut in Tulsa?

In December came news that the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, staged annually in Park City, Utah, is adapting to the COVID-19 era by bringing its 2021 festival to 20 cinemas across the United States, including Tulsa’s Circle Cinema.

The festival will take place digitally via a feature-rich, Sundance-built online platform and in-person screenings across the country on satellite screens like the one in Tulsa, public health permitting. Festival attendees can gather online in virtual waiting rooms, participate in live Q&A sessions and congregate in new environments to interact in a range of ways, both new and familiar, according to a news release.

The release said Circle Cinema is proud to partner with the festival to bring selections of the program to Tulsa with screenings at Circle Cinema and Admiral Twin Drive-In.

“As Oklahoma’s only satellite screen, it will be a great opportunity to see major festival films in Tulsa. This is a truly incredible and diverse slate of movies from around the world,” Circle Cinema programmer Chuck Foxen said.