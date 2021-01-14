 Skip to main content
Sundance Film Festival announces program of special events

CODA - Still 1 (copy)

Emilia Jones appears in “CODA by director Siân Heder, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

 Courtesy, Sundance Institute

Sundance Film Festival announced a curated program of free special events and conversations that will be available online to the public during the 2021 festival. The program will be in addition to the already-announced lineup for the festival.

All talks and events, including an opening night welcome at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, are free to view. Sign up for an account at festival.sundance.org to access.

Sundance Dailies, an informal download of the day ahead and a recap of what took place the day before, are scheduled from 10-10:30 a.m. each day from Jan. 29 through Feb. 2. Guests will include Eugenio Derbez (“CODA”), Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Ed Helms (“Together Together”), Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein (“How It Ends”), plus others.

For a complete list of programming, go to the Sundance online site. The Sundance 2021 awards will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Tulsa’s Circle Cinema will be among satellite sites for the festival with films being shown at Circle Cinema and the Admiral Twin Drive-In. "Judas and the Black Messiah" is a world premiere film being shown in Tulsa.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa

Tulsa’s Circle Cinema is among satellite sites for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, scheduled Jan. 28 through Feb. 3. Films will be shown simultaneously at Circle Cinema and the Admiral Twin Drive-In.

Films at Admiral Twin will be presented double-feature style. One ticket per vehicle includes both films screening that day. Admiral Twin tickets are $20 per vehicle for Circle Cinema members and $25 general admission. In-theater screenings at Circle Cinema will be ticketed on an individual film basis, with per-person tickets $10 for Circle Cinema members and $15 general admission.

To purchase tickets and see a full list of festival films, visit circlecinema.org/sundance.

