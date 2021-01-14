Sundance Film Festival announces program of special events

Sundance Film Festival announced a curated program of free special events and conversations that will be available online to the public during the 2021 festival. The program will be in addition to the already-announced lineup for the festival.

All talks and events, including an opening night welcome at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, are free to view. Sign up for an account at festival.sundance.org to access.

Sundance Dailies, an informal download of the day ahead and a recap of what took place the day before, are scheduled from 10-10:30 a.m. each day from Jan. 29 through Feb. 2. Guests will include Eugenio Derbez (“CODA”), Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Ed Helms (“Together Together”), Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein (“How It Ends”), plus others.

For a complete list of programming, go to the Sundance online site. The Sundance 2021 awards will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.