Summer on a budget: Try these free and cheap ideas for enjoying the Tulsa area

The best things in life are free?
True or not, most of us appreciate finding things to do that don’t require a busting of the budget.
If you want to keep your piggy bank intact and still take part in enjoyable activities this summer, here are a few recommendations:
Experience Gathering Place
The best city park in the nation is Tulsa’s Gathering Place, according to a USA Today readers’ choice competition. Admission? Free.
The 66.5-acre park stretches along both sides of Riverside Drive for more than a mile, offering a mix of attractions for children of all ages, a pond for kayaking and canoeing, basketball courts, a skate park, a lodge, a boathouse and other amenities.
Phase one of Gathering Place opened in September 2018 and the park was named the nation’s best new attraction by USA Today readers. Approximately 2.2 million visitors sampled Gathering Place last year. Join them for free entertainment and relaxation. Among signature events is La Fiesta de Tulsa, a July 24 celebration of the community’s Latin and Hispanic cultures. For information about the park, go to gatheringplace.org.
Find a swimmin’ hole
Who needs a pool when you have the spectacular creeks that we are blessed with in Green Country?
One of the most commonly referenced swimming holes in the area is Blue Hole (brrr!), located east of Salina, but there are places to take a dip all over the area.
We can’t list all the other swimming holes here, but we can give you advice to seek out 918 intel. If you’ve got friends in little towns across northeast Oklahoma, get their input before loading up a vehicle to go take a plunge. Last one in is a rotten egg. Don’t forget lawn chairs and an ice chest full of cold drinks and sandwiches. (Or build a fire and roast some weenies.)
Take me out to the ballgame
Sports tickets can be $$$, but you can watch Tulsa Drillers games from the outfield lawn for $8. Every Tuesday is $2 Tuesday with $2 lawn tickets and $3 off all other tickets, plus $2 hot dogs, pop corn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks. Plain and simple, hot dogs taste better at a game. For tickets and info, go to tulsadrillers.com.
Visit Natural Falls
Natural Falls State Park, located along U.S. 412 near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border, is (A) photogenic and (B) the bottom of the falls is a great place to escape the heat.
At the bottom of a 77-foot waterfall is a railed observation deck where visitors will notice that the temperature is cooler than high up above. Swimming is not allowed in the park, but there are public swimming areas nearby.
The park’s perks include 4 1/2 miles of hiking and nature trails, picnic shelters, volleyball, horseshoes, a basketball court, catch and release fishing, playgrounds, an 18-hole disc golf course and a formal garden area.
Park admission is $10 per vehicle. If you want to spend more, you can rent a campsite or book a stay in one of the park’s yurts.
Go book hunting
You can travel anywhere in the world, or beyond, just by turning the pages of a book.
Gardner’s Used Books and Music, 4421 S. Mingo Road, is so enormous that you could spend all day there and still not see everything. It costs nothing to browse and you can bring used books there for store credit.
The Tulsa World has written in the past that Mingo Road could be “book row” since two comic shops (Comic Empire, Wizard’s Asylum) are on Mingo Road and another (Impulse Creations) is located between Mingo Road and Memorial Drive. Tulsa’s other comic shops are Mammoth Comics, World of Comics and Shadow Mountain Comics, plus Mad Wook’s Den in Owasso.
Hit the fleas
The Tulsa Flea Market, a free flea market staged on the fairgrounds, celebrated its 49th year in January. Hunters of antiques and other goodies will have two opportunities to go prowling for bargains this month. The flea will return July 10 and July 24 at the River Spirit Expo, according to tulsafleamarket.net.
Meanwhile, Ashley’s Great American Flea Market near the traffic circle at Admiral and Mingo hosts indoor and outdoor vendors on weekends.
Play spot-the-celebrity
Filming for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro has been taking place in Pawhuska and Fairfax. Hoping to see movie-related activity or catch a glimpse of a celeb, visitors have been trekking to the filming sites. Join them? Even if the star search is fruitless, there are other things to do in that neck of the woods. The Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Reserve (free!) can be accessed just north of a Pawhuska street that got a makeover for movie purposes.
DIY Art Crawl
Art crawls aren’t just for the first Friday of the month. Tulsa art galleries are open other days of the week, and most of them do not charge admission (although some, out of an abundance of caution, request that visitors reserve specific times to visit, to help with social distancing concerns). Check out the work of local, regional and national artists at the art venues in the Tulsa Arts District (Living Arts of Tulsa, 108 Contemporary, TAC Gallery, Chrysalis Salon & Spa), the Meadow Gold District (Joseph Gierek Fine Art, Skyline Gallery, Atelier MFR), and Brookside (M.A. Doran Gallery), along Route 66 in the Red Fork District (Josh Stout Art), just to name a few places around town.
Starlight Band Concerts
Every Tuesday in July, one of Tulsa’s longest-lived musical ensembles, the Starlight Band, presents free concerts at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way. Each concert has a theme, and this year’s concerts were individually programed by the three candidates for the job of Starlight Band artistic director. The final concert of the season will be “Movie Night,” with the Starlight Jazz Orchestra performing along with a screening of the classic film “Stormy Weather.”
Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating, and picnicking is allowed.
Founded in 1947, the Starlight Band is Oklahoma’s only professional concert band and one of the oldest concert bands in the country. The more than 50 musicians in the Starlight Band include players from the Signature Symphony, Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, the Bartlesville Symphony and music educators from area schools and universities, both active and retired.
Visit the Keystone Ancient Forest
This park, at 160 Ancient Forest Drive, Sand Springs, recently had a growth spurt with the creation of a million-dollar visitor center, the addition of trails and expanded hiking hours. The cross-timbers forest, managed by the city of Sand Springs, offers great views of Keystone Lake and boasts more than 12 miles of hiking trails, including one trail that is paved. It’s a prime place to view wildlife, as deer, mountain lions, bobcats, American eagles, migratory birds and more than 80 species of butterflies call the forest home.
Information: 918-246-7795, sandspringsok.org
Go Fish
Turkey Mountain, Veterans Park, Kelly Lane Park.
Oklahoma’s Close to Home Fishing Program is a partnership between the Wildlife Department and municipalities across the state to provide angling opportunities to city-dwellers. These small bodies of water at parks such as Veterans Park, 305 S. Birch St., Jenks; Kelly Lane Park, 1151 S. Park St., Sapulpa; and Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area, 6800 S. Elwood Ave.; are stocked with fish, and free family fishing clinics are offered at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks. Find the schedule online.
The fishing itself is free, but anglers age 16 and up must purchase a fishing license (unless they’re exempt). The license is good for a year. Need gear but don’t want to pay for something brand new? Check stores such as Play It Again Sports (8929 S. Memorial Drive) or Facebook Marketplace for deals.
Information: wildlifedepartment.com
Get your kicks with Tulsa Athletic
Tulsa’s semi-pro National Premier Soccer League team will wrap up its 2021 regular season with a match 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Veteran’s Park, 18th Street and Boulder Avenue, against Reign FK. tulsaathletic.com.
Watch Now: ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ filming continues in Pawhuska, tourists drawn to filming locations