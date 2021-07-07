Summer on a budget: Try these free and cheap ideas for enjoying the Tulsa area

One of the most commonly referenced swimming holes in the area is Blue Hole (brrr!), located east of Salina, but there are places to take a dip all over the area.

We can’t list all the other swimming holes here, but we can give you advice to seek out 918 intel. If you’ve got friends in little towns across northeast Oklahoma, get their input before loading up a vehicle to go take a plunge. Last one in is a rotten egg. Don’t forget lawn chairs and an ice chest full of cold drinks and sandwiches. (Or build a fire and roast some weenies.)

Take me out to the ballgame

Sports tickets can be $$$, but you can watch Tulsa Drillers games from the outfield lawn for $8. Every Tuesday is $2 Tuesday with $2 lawn tickets and $3 off all other tickets, plus $2 hot dogs, pop corn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks. Plain and simple, hot dogs taste better at a game. For tickets and info, go to tulsadrillers.com.

Visit Natural Falls

Natural Falls State Park, located along U.S. 412 near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border, is (A) photogenic and (B) the bottom of the falls is a great place to escape the heat.