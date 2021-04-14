Submit Mother's Day events by deadline April 23

The Tulsa World plans to run a list of events scheduled for this Mother's Day in the April 28 edition, so those establishments hosting brunches, lunches and other ways to show one's mother that you care must submit information about these events to the Tulsa World by Friday, April 23.

Send all information to james.watts@tulsaworld.com. Please include the words "Mother's Day Events" in the subject line.

New dishes at In The Raw VU

Meet 70 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.