Grab your significant other or best friends and hit the town for a variety of Valentine’s Day activities. Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, but there’s no shortage of activities, events and deals on the 14th, as well as the weekend before, for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Charitable causes

Oklahoma Wildlife Ranch’s Valentine’s Day Surprise

Feb. 14

For a unique way to show your Valentine how much you love them this year, book a surprise visit from a skunk via the Oklahoma Wildlife Ranch. For a flat fee of $100, the Oklahoma Wildlife Ranch will bring your Valentine a (descented) pet skunk, a Valentine’s balloon and a sign reading “I love you so stinkin’ much.” Recipients can pet the skunk and take a photo. Delivery is available within the Tulsa area.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Wildlife Ranch on Facebook or call 918-221-1153.

Valentine’s Day Rose Delivery from A New Leaf

Delivery dates Feb. 11 and Feb. 14

A New Leaf, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing adults with developmental disabilities and autism with job training, life skills and residential services, will have their clients prepare rose bouquets to be delivered to customers on Valentine’s Day.

To purchase a bouquet, visit: anewleaf.org/shop-the-greenhouse

Special stays

POSTOAK Lodge Valentine’s Special

Feb. 11

5323 W. 31st St. North

For a romantic getaway with your special someone, drive north of downtown Tulsa to the POSTOAK Lodge to enjoy their special Valentine’s package. Guests can purchase a package including a room, champagne, dinner and breakfast for two. The Italian buffet dinner will be accompanied by a live performance by jazz musician Grady Nichols.

For room package reservations, call 918-425-2112 or visit postoaklodge.com

Valentine’s Day Package at The Mayo Hotel

Feb. 11-14

The Mayo Hotel, 115 W. Fifth St.

Book the perfect romantic staycation with your significant other at The Mayo Hotel in downtown Tulsa. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a Valentine’s cosmo, complimentary valet service as well as champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries in their rooms. The Mayo will also provide a sunset turndown service and breakfast in bed.

To book your stay, visit: themayohotel.com

For your Galentines

Galentine’s Pajama Party

Feb. 12, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., 1325 E. 15th St

Grab your galentine and head to Magnolia Soap and Bath Co for their Galentine’s Pajama Party. Guests will experience a special guided meditation and sound bath, followed by the chance to hand-make their own lavender bath bomb and shop Magnolia products for 20% off. Local Farm OK will provide snacks and drinks.

Tickets are available at: eventbrite.com/e/galentines-sound-bath-diy-bath-bomb-event-tickets-243188723017

Galentine’s Day Mixer

Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Sona Coffee, 306 E. First St.

Bring your best gal pals for an evening of networking, mimosas, appetizers, giveaways and more at the Galentine’s Day Mixer hosted by Chat It Up, a platform for female bloggers, entrepreneurs and creatives to come together and inspire each other.

Tickets are available for purchase at: ventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-mixer-tickets-257665784297

Fun classes

Stained Glass Suncatcher or Mosaic Class

Feb. 12, 1 to 4 p.m.

Tulsa Stained Glass Co., 4131 S. Sheridan Road

Looking for a fun Valentine’s Day activity? Look no further than this teacher-led class at the Tulsa Stained Glass Studio. Participants can choose to create a unique, one-of-a-kind stained glass suncatcher or mosaic of their own design. Project materials, tools and equipment are included in the class price. If you are in need of an overnight accommodation, a cozy guest cottage is available.

Tickets are available for $45 at: tulsastainedglass.com or email info@tulsastainedglass for more information.

Stained Glass Heart Make and Take Classes

Feb. 11, 6 p.m., Feb. 12, 6 p.m., Feb. 13, 10 a.m.

Agitsi Stained Glass, 3417 S. 113th Ave. West, #B3, Sand Springs

Agitsi Stained Class is offering a series of Valentine’s Day stained glass workshops (classes are beginner-friendly). Each guest can choose from one of two designs and create their own stained glass heart to take home with them. Ages 10 and older are welcome, with all children under 13 accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Tickets are available at: agitsi.com

Drink and DIY with The Project Bar and Cabin Boys

Feb. 13, 1 to 4 p.m.

Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St.

For a crafty Valentine’s-themed afternoon, grab your significant other or pals and head to Cabin Boys Brewery. Participants will experience a DIY workshop where they can create one of several crafts at varying difficulty levels, including special string art, macrame plant hangers, leather koozies, paracord dog collars and more. All required tools and supplies will be provided, and drinks are available for purchase at the venue.

For more information: cabinboys brewery.com

Special events

Annie Ellicott Valentine’s Day Special

Feb. 14

Tulsa’s Jazz Club, 108 N. Detroit Ave.

Tulsa’s Jazz Club will reopen for one night only this Valentine’s Day. The occasion? A live performance by jazz musician Annie Ellicott and her band. Ellicott and her ensemble will perform original jazz music as well as several covers of iconic love songs.

Tickets are available for purchase for $40 at: eventbrite.com

Daddy Daughter Tea Time

Feb. 12, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Buddy LaFortune Community Center, 5202 S. Hudson Ave.

Fathers and daughters can enjoy a special Valentine’s Day tea party at the Buddy LaFortune Community Center. Guests can expect to enjoy tea sandwiches, a photobooth, flowers, cookies and crafts together. Dress casual or fancy, whichever you prefer.

Tickets are available at: eventbrite.com

Valentine’s Pour and Sip

Feb. 14, 5 to 10 p.m.

The Cape Brewing Company, 736 W. Main St, Jenks

If you’re looking for a fun event on Valentine’s Day proper, visit The Cape Brewing Company. Visitors can enjoy a special new beer release, T-shirts and plenty of bar food available to order. If the weather permits, sit with your special person in The Cape’s backyard area, which offers plenty of outdoor seating.

For more information: thecapebrewingcompany.com or email: info@thecapebrewingcompany.com

Valentine’s Gifting Event at Garden Deva

Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Garden Deva, 1326 E. Third St.

Looking for a special gift to surprise your sweetheart? Stop by Garden Deva for their Valentine’s Gifting Event. Enjoy live music and coffee as you browse handmade merchandise from local vendors. All Garden Deva products, including their special Valentine’s Day items, will be available for 15% off.

This event is free to the public. For more information: info@gardendeva.com

Cattlemen’s Valentine’s Ball

Feb. 12, 7 p.m.

Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive, Pawhuska

Grab your cowboy boots and your special someone and head northwest to Pawhuska for the annual Cattlemen’s Valentine’s Ball. Attendees can enjoy a full meal followed by a live performance by the Rick Cook Band. Dancing is encouraged and families are welcome. Guests are asked to don their “cowboy Sunday best.”

Tickets are available for $25 at: visittheosage.com

