'Strawberry Shortcake' creator returning to Pryor Creek Comic Convention

Fahrion, pun intended, is an artist with drawing power. She and her creations hit a sweet spot with a generation of people who grew up with those creations. This was apparent in August, when she appeared at a Lemon Meringue Day event at Mother Road Market and greeted fans who had driven from Iowa and San Antonio, respectively. When Fahrion made a similar appearance for a Strawberry Shortcake Day event at Ida Red, the line of waiting fans stretched down the street.

Pleasant surprise? Sure, said Fahrion, who wants to make sure that fans aren’t disappointed when they meet her.

People in Beggs will soon be seeing more of her. She has been spending time there as an artist in residence at Club House Leathers and Accessories, where she enjoys being around friend Roger Dale “Troll” Merrill and other creatives. She embraced Beggs, and the town embraced her right back. She staged a Hello Cupcake Day event there and doubled as Mrs. Santa in Beggs’ Christmas parade.

Fahrion decided she wanted to be in Beggs a little more than one day a week, so she is building a studio on Main Street. She envisions the studio being a place where she can create and sell artwork and hold small art workshops. She is hopeful the studio will be ready to go by springtime or before.