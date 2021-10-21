'Strawberry Shortcake' creator returning to Pryor Creek Comic Convention

Muriel Fahrion, who has made big-time contributions to popular culture, is embracing small Oklahoma towns.
Fahrion, a Tulsa artist who created Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears and the Get Along Gang, has news related to two Oklahoma towns:
1. She acquired property to build a studio in Beggs. More on that later.
2. She agreed to return to Pryor to be a guest at the fifth annual Pryor Creek Comic Convention, scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Mayes County Event Center on the fairgrounds.
Fahrion, whose surge in popularity has made her a coveted guest at pop culture conventions, began hitting the con circuit in 2019. She eased into local shows and has been a con guest at shows in Denver and San Francisco. She is selective about her con schedule (“If it’s not fun, I don’t do it”) and is choosing to return to Pryor, where she was a guest in 2020.
“I felt so welcomed in Pryor,” she said, adding that the people she met there were “lovely.”
The Pryor Creek Comic Convention, presented by the Pryor Area Arts and Humanities Council, was launched in 2017. Vendor space has sold out each year, and the con moved to a new facility in 2020 after outgrowing an original venue in downtown Pryor. Admission is $5. Kids 12-under are free. A mask requirement will be in place for the safety of vendors and attendees.
Fahrion, pun intended, is an artist with drawing power. She and her creations hit a sweet spot with a generation of people who grew up with those creations. This was apparent in August, when she appeared at a Lemon Meringue Day event at Mother Road Market and greeted fans who had driven from Iowa and San Antonio, respectively. When Fahrion made a similar appearance for a Strawberry Shortcake Day event at Ida Red, the line of waiting fans stretched down the street.
Pleasant surprise? Sure, said Fahrion, who wants to make sure that fans aren’t disappointed when they meet her.
People in Beggs will soon be seeing more of her. She has been spending time there as an artist in residence at Club House Leathers and Accessories, where she enjoys being around friend Roger Dale “Troll” Merrill and other creatives. She embraced Beggs, and the town embraced her right back. She staged a Hello Cupcake Day event there and doubled as Mrs. Santa in Beggs’ Christmas parade.
Fahrion decided she wanted to be in Beggs a little more than one day a week, so she is building a studio on Main Street. She envisions the studio being a place where she can create and sell artwork and hold small art workshops. She is hopeful the studio will be ready to go by springtime or before.
Meanwhile, Fahrion has created new drawings of original characters Strawberry Shortcake, Blueberry Muffin, Lemon Meringue and Orange Blossom with an update of her style. They will be available as limited edition prints at the Pryor Creek Comic Convention.
The convention, held during the Halloween season for the first time, will feature a cash prize cosplay contest and vendors selling artwork, comics, books, games, toys, action figures and other items connected to popular culture. For updates, go to the Pryor Creek Comic Convention Facebook page.