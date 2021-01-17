Stillwater's McKnight Center to present socially distanced concert season

Five concerts ranging from children’s music to classical, as well as the showing of Charlie Chaplin’s landmark silent film “The Kid,” will make up the winter and spring season for the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.
The center, on the Stillwater campus of Oklahoma State University, had originally planned for a season that would have included Broadway musicals and artists such as Itzhak Perlman and Ricky Skaggs before the COVID-19 pandemic forced all performance venues to close.
Mark Blakeman, the Marilynn and Carl Thoma executive director of the center, said the staff began negotiating with the artists originally scheduled to work out a way to present live performances safely for all involved.
“That was always the paramount concern — the safety of our artists, our audiences and our staff,” Blakeman said. “The solution that we reached was to have our artists present two shows a day before socially distanced audiences.
“The center seats 1,098, and to achieve the proper distance means only about 250 seats would be available,” he said. “We are also limiting the concerts to about an hour in length, with no intermission. That might sound like not a lot of time, but when you consider most performances last two hours with a 20-minute intermission in the middle, an hour gives performances time to present a good deal of content.”
The season will open March 28 with the Canadian Brass, the long-lived ensemble that brought the brass quintet into spotlight.
Pink Martini, which has blended classical, jazz and pop music into a unique blend for more than 20 years, will perform April 1.
Acclaimed pianist William Wolfram, who has performed in recent seasons with the Tulsa Symphony and the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College, will play a solo concert April 18.
Lucas Ross will lead the Sugar Free Allstars in a family-oriented concert May 1, and the vocal ensemble Chanticleer will perform May 4.
Chaplin’s “The Kid,” which also featured child star Jackie Coogan in the title role, will be shown May 15 with live organ accompaniment by Peter Krasinski.
Blakeman said the McKnight Center, which opened in 2019, was constructed with a state-of-the-art air filtration system.
“And we have already had a good deal of experience in keeping the center clean,” he said. “This fall, we were able to do some small events, such as performances by the (OSU) Greenwood School of Music students and our ‘McKnight at the Movies’ series. Our housekeeping staff disinfects the theater and all high-touch areas after every event, and our staff do regular screenings for the virus.”
One drawback to the upcoming season is that all shows are sold out.
“We had already sold enough season tickets before all this that we are at capacity for these concerts,” Blakeman said. “But we are creating a waiting list, as it is possible that some subscribers may be unable to attend. So it’s possible that tickets will become available for some shows.”
Those with tickets to shows that have been canceled will receive information about donating the value of their canceled tickets to the McKnight Center, or to request an account credit or refund.
Blakeman added that the center is working with performers to arrange for simulcasts of the shows on the 32-foot LED screen in the outdoor plaza adjacent to the venue.
