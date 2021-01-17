Stillwater's McKnight Center to present socially distanced concert season

Five concerts ranging from children’s music to classical, as well as the showing of Charlie Chaplin’s landmark silent film “The Kid,” will make up the winter and spring season for the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.

The center, on the Stillwater campus of Oklahoma State University, had originally planned for a season that would have included Broadway musicals and artists such as Itzhak Perlman and Ricky Skaggs before the COVID-19 pandemic forced all performance venues to close.

Mark Blakeman, the Marilynn and Carl Thoma executive director of the center, said the staff began negotiating with the artists originally scheduled to work out a way to present live performances safely for all involved.

“That was always the paramount concern — the safety of our artists, our audiences and our staff,” Blakeman said. “The solution that we reached was to have our artists present two shows a day before socially distanced audiences.