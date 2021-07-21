Steve-O of 'Jackass' bringing tour stop to Cain's Ballroom

Steve-O is bringing his Bucket List Tour to Cain’s Ballroom next year.

The “Jackass” star will perform at Cain’s Feb. 19, 2022. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 23 at steveo.com.

Said a press release for the Bucket List Tour: “Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them -- until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. It’s not for kids, or the faint of heart.”

Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

A bio for Steve-O said that, after failing miserably at the University of Miami, he was a homeless couch-surfer for three years before he attended Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College to help further his goal of becoming a famous stuntman.

Relentless attention-seeking ultimately led to him working with Johnny Knoxville on a stunt-based reality show. The rest is history. MTV aired the first season of “Jackass” in 2000.