Stephen Malkmus sets 2021 show at Cain's Ballroom

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Cain’s Ballroom announced that Stephen Malkmus will perform April 12, 2021, with support from special guest Qais Essar & the Magik Carpet.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and will be available at the Cain’s Ballroom box office and online at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $25, plus fees.
Malkmus is a co-founder of the band Pavement.
What the Ale: Beer of the Week: Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Deutschican a Vienna style lager
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.