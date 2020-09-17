 Skip to main content
Stephen Malkmus sets 2021 show at Cain's Ballroom

Stephen Malkmus sets 2021 show at Cain's Ballroom

MUSIC STEPHEN MALKMUS

Stephen Malkmus is coming to Cain's Ballroom in April of 2021. AP Photo/Jim Cooper

Cain’s Ballroom announced that Stephen Malkmus will perform April 12, 2021, with support from special guest Qais Essar & the Magik Carpet.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and will be available at the Cain’s Ballroom box office and online at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $25, plus fees.

Malkmus is a co-founder of the band Pavement.

