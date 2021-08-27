 Skip to main content
'Star Wars' actor part of Uncanny Comic Expo in Shawnee
'Star Wars' actor part of Uncanny Comic Expo in Shawnee

Tusken Raider

A “Star Wars” fan is dressed as a Tusken Raider. An actor who brought life to a Tusken Raider in the film will be a guest at the Uncanny Comic Expo in Shawnee.

 Associated Press file

Alan Fernandes, who played a Tusken Raider in “Star Wars,” will be among guests at the 2021 Uncanny Comic Expo, scheduled 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 in Shawnee. The show will take place at Grand Casino Hotel & Resort, 777 Grand Casino Blvd.

The Uncanny Comic Expo, which will be staged for the third time, has quickly gained a reputation as one of the state’s most respected comic and pop culture conventions. The event will include a cosplay contest, a fandom trivia contest, a Super Smash Bros tournament, a Pokemon card tournament, Dungeons & Dragons and a student art tournament.

Other guests scheduled to be at the con are comic artist Georges Jeanty and Star Wars VFX artist and actor C. Andrew Nelson.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at uncannycomicexpo.com or at the door. Premium passes are $35. Kids 12-under are free. Military discounts are available. For more information, go to the online site or the Uncanny Comic Expo Facebook page.

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation requires anyone entering the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort to wear a mask. Uncanny Comic Expo will follow the requirements of the CPN, so all staff, volunteers, guests, exhibitors and attendees must properly wear a mask (cover nose and mouth) during the show.

