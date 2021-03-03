Spring break options both near and far

It’s true that students in Tulsa Public Schools have just started to go back to actual school buildings after a year of distanced learning. But regardless of all the upheavals educators and students have had to weather as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, at least one thing about the school year remains certain.
Spring break.
All Tulsa County school districts will officially hold no classes March 15-19, which should give families the chance to prepare for some sort of getaway, even in these times of mask mandates and social distancing.
For those who might have become so accustomed to remaining more or less in place for the past year, there are also things around the city that are there to be enjoyed responsibly.
Here are some recommendations of things to do, places to visit and sights to see as part of one’s celebration of spring break.
Get some Kansan kicks on Route 66
The famed Mother Road is returning to its former neon-enhanced life in Tulsa, as groups such as the Route 66 Alliance and the Tulsa Route 66 Commission work to restore existing landmarks and support new entrepreneurs along the route, such as the stretch of 11th Street between Utica and Peoria avenues, now home to Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios and Decopolis, along with art galleries and studios and some of Tulsa’s most iconic eateries, such as Ike’s Chili.
But if you’re wanting to get the real “Route 66 Experience” without trekking along all 2,448 miles of it, head northwest and tour the 13.2 miles of Route 66 that clip the southeastern corner of Kansas.
Kansas was the first state to pave its stretch of Route 66 completely (granted, no great undertaking), and today, the communities along the way make great efforts to maintain the quality and character that people have come to associate with the Mother Road.
Stop by “Cars on Route 66” in Galena, a former gas station converted into a souvenir stand and snack bar, where resides the international mining boom truck that served as the basis for the character of Tow Mater in the Pixar movie “Cars”; pass over the “Rainbow Bridge” near Riverton; then spend some time in Baxter Springs, where the town’s Route 66 information center is usually manned by Dean “Crazy Legs” Walker — another source of inspiration for the Tow Mater character.
Go fish
Most avid anglers have their favorite fishing spots, but if you’re wanting to use spring break as a way to find some new places to drop your bobber, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation have joined forces to lend a helping hand.
The agencies are setting up new Oklahoma Fishing Trail signs around the state to help people find the state’s top fishing destinations. A total of 815 signs will be set up statewide by the end of March, delineating the six “fishing trails” throughout the region.
The Tulsa area is part of the northeastern loop, which encompasses everything from major lakes, such as Grand Lake of the Cherokee, Keystone and Tenkiller, to less ostentatious destinations that offer prime fishing. Look for signs with a green background.
Fishing licenses are required. For more information: wildlifedepartment.com.
Make your eyes pop
Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 415 Couch Drive, Oklahoma City
405-236-3100, okcmoa.com
Give your sense of perception something of an outing by taking in the new exhibit at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. “Moving Vision: Op and Kinetic Art from the Sixties and Seventies” is a collection of images drawn from the museum’s permanent collection, as well as private collectors, featuring works that toy with one’s visual cortex.
Op (short for Optic) Art was a movement in which artists sought to create the perception of movement on a two-dimensional surface. Conversely, artists experimenting with Kinetic Art created three-dimensional pieces that were designed to move — most famously typified by Alexander Calder’s “mobiles.”
Tickets for specific days and times must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $12 adults, $8 children.
Bloom into spring at Tulsa Botanic Garden
Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive
918-289-0330, tulsabotanic.org
Spring is the perfect time to make one’s first — or 50th — visit to the Tulsa Botanic Garden, in part because it is hosting a number of events that coincide with spring break.
These include “Star Night” on March 13, where staff members will help visitors get a closer look at the night sky through telescopes at the top of the Tandy Floral Terraces; the “Signs of Spring Scavenger Hunts” on March 16-20, where families can scour the gardens for signs of spring; “Bands & Blooms” on March 18, an outdoor concert featuring the Celtic band Finnegans Awake; and “Tulips & Tapas,” a gala evening with live music, appetizers, wine and beer for those ages 21 and older. Some events require additional fees along with regular admission charges.
Plot your way to ‘A Bug’s Life’
Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road
918-749-7941, philbrook.org
Philbrook will get an early start to its summertime Films on the Lawn program, with a special spring break showing of the animated film “A Bug’s Life” on March 19. To help maintain social distancing, the museum will use a new ticketing system in which visitors purchase “plots,” which range from a 6-foot square space suitable for two to four people to deluxe “Fire Pit and Sun Bubble Tent” plots, which include amenities such as s’mores making kits for eight to 10 people. Costs range from $50 to $200.
The Prairie Fire Pizza Truck will be on-site, and those attending can order their meal from the truck in advance when booking one’s plot to enjoy “A Bug’s Life,” the Pixar film about a misfit ant hoping to find “warriors” to save his colony, only to hook up with an inept troupe of circus performers.
Philbrook will also open two new exhibits during spring break, both dealing with the African-American experience — “From the Limitations of Now,” a major exhibit by local and national artists, and “Views of Greenwood,” images by three Tulsa photographers of life in North Tulsa.
Gathering Place
2650 S. John Williams Way
Gathering Place is still basking in the glow of being named the best city park in the country, according to USA Today, so exactly what sort of family-friendly activities it will host during spring break have not been finalized. But the park all by itself is full of things to enjoy and discover — check out the park’s website for activity sheets for self-guided park activities, from scavenger hunts to wellness guides.
Will Rogers Memorial Museum
1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore
918-341-0719, willrogers.com
The Will Rogers Memorial Museum has a full week of activities planned for youngsters during spring break, from behind-the-scenes tours to a talent show. Some days focus on a theme, such as movies and movie-making, on March 16; aviation, complete with remote-control drone demonstrations and paper airplane-making workshops, on March 17; and an outdoor day, complete with a game of “polo,” on March 18.
Escape the Park!
Ray Harral Nature Center, 7101 S. Third St., Broken Arrow
918-615-6099
The annual Escape the Park event gives visitors to this Broken Arrow park a chance to explore its three miles of trails and other attractions to discover clues that will help them crack the code. It’s geared for people ages 6 and older, so it is perfect for families. Just check into at the park’s Nature Center between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 16-20 to begin the adventure.
Oklahomies Film contest
The Cherokee Nation Film Office will host the second annual Oklahomies Short Film Concert on March 12-26, giving budding filmmakers the chance to share their visions. Family-friendly films between 1 minute and 5 minutes in length that were created using only smartphones between March 12 and March 26 will be accepted. Winners will receive cash prizes and trophies. For complete rules and tips on how to make your own movie: cherokee.film/oklahomies/
