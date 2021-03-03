Spring break options both near and far

It’s true that students in Tulsa Public Schools have just started to go back to actual school buildings after a year of distanced learning. But regardless of all the upheavals educators and students have had to weather as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, at least one thing about the school year remains certain.

Spring break.

All Tulsa County school districts will officially hold no classes March 15-19, which should give families the chance to prepare for some sort of getaway, even in these times of mask mandates and social distancing.

For those who might have become so accustomed to remaining more or less in place for the past year, there are also things around the city that are there to be enjoyed responsibly.

Here are some recommendations of things to do, places to visit and sights to see as part of one’s celebration of spring break.

Get some Kansan kicks on Route 66