Spring Break: Fun activities that will give you a reason to get out of the house

Spring break is just around the corner.

For Tulsa-area schools, it starts March 14. If your family is looking for something to do, we’ve got a list of activities that should please the entire family — from movie nights to camps and road trips.

Tulsa Zoo 2022 Spring Break Camp

The Tulsa Zoo invites kids to come out and learn all about wild animals and faraway places at its 2022 Spring Break Camp. Campers will enjoy guided tours of the zoo, education activities and encounters with animals from the zoo’s many exhibits.

Local health department and CDC guidelines to safeguard against COVID-19 will be followed. Parents should pack a cold lunch and a snack for each day their child attends camp.

Camp dates are Monday, March 14-Friday, March 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with aftercare available from 3-5 p.m.

Tickets for fourth- through sixth-graders are still available at tulsazoo.org/camps.

Philbrook Spring Break Workshops

Help your child hone their creative spirit through the wide variety of creative workshops being held at Philbrook this spring break.

Through the guidance of local artists and creative figures like Katy Bruce and Ebony Iman Dallas, kids will learn how to turn wool into felt, create slime, construct empowering self-portraits, discover natural dyes, embroider a handmade pillow and much more.

Separate workshops will be held for kids ages 5-8 and kids ages 9-12.

For more information and to sign up for a workshop, visit philbrook.org/visit/spring-break-workshops.

Book it to libraries

Spring break movies and activities will be available through the Tulsa City-County Library system, beginning with a family movie night 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 14 at Rudisill Regional Library.

Rudisill Regional Library will also host a STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) event for preschool and elementary school-age children 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. Attendees will learn about various storms and will be able to create their own storms in a jar, while supplies last. The library advises that large groups should call ahead.

The Nathan Hale Library will offer “take-and-make kits” March 16 through March 18, according to the Tulsa City-County Library’s online site. The kits are intended for tweens, teens and elementary school students. Said a promo: “Need something to do over spring break? Stop by Nathan Hale and grab a take-home kit to enjoy while you are out of school. This will keep you occupied and combat boredom!”

Hardesty Regional Library will show the movie “Detective Pikachu” to spring breakers at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Weather permitting, Central Library will offer a movie in the garden (“Encanto”) at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18.

Go to tulsalibrary.org and click on “events” for a daily event calendar.

Gathering Place

Gilcrease Museum is temporarily closed for construction, but gilcrease.org advises that you can visit Gathering Place and join Gilcrease for a “fun-filled spring break with hands-on activities for the entire family.”

For more information, visit gatheringplace.org.

Splash Break! At the Oklahoma Aquarium

Ready for some under-the-sea fun this spring break? The Oklahoma Aquarium will be hosting 10 action-packed days of family and kid-friendly events, March 11 through 20. For more information, visit okaquarium.org.

Tulsa Botanic Garden

In addition to its regular daytime admission tickets, the Tulsa Botanic Garden is hosting a variety of fun events for visitors of all ages during spring break.

Take advantage of kids being out of school and snap family photos during the Family Photo Day on March 15. On March 17, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your family for Art Day, where kids can pick up garden-themed coloring sheets and create sidewalk chalk art in the Children’s Discovery Garden. Return later that night for Andolini’s pizza and musical performances from Finnegan’s Awake during Bands & Blooms. Families can enjoy an on-site petting zoo on March 18, followed by Kite Day on March 19, where visitors are encouraged to bring their own kites to fly high over the gardens.

For more information, visit tulsabotanic.org.

Will Rogers Memorial Museum & Birthplace Ranch

Visit the iconic Will Rogers Memorial Museum & Birthplace Ranch for free, kid-friendly spring break activities.

Starting on March 14, kids can enjoy behind-the-scenes tours of the museum, tractor pulling at the Birthplace Ranch, aeronautics activities, 19th century-themed festivities and a movie day throughout the course of the week.

For more information, visit willrogers.com.

Silver Dollar City

It’s that time of year: Silver Dollar City’s March 16 opening will coincide with spring break.

The 2022 season at the theme park in Branson will be launched with “Spring Ride Days” March 16-20 and March 23-27. More than 40 rides and attractions are on site, from world-renowned roller coasters like Time Traveler and Outlaw Run to kid-friendly adventures in Fireman’s Landing and the Grand Exposition.

Season passes permit unlimited trips to Silver Dollar City. A six-month payment plan that includes $10 bring-a-friend tickets is available through March 4.

For information, go to silverdollarcity.com.

U.S. Marshals Museum

Take a trip back in time to the 19th century, as the United States Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Arkansas, hosts its annual Spring Break Day Camps March 22-24. The camps are for those in kindergarten through 5th grade.

The theme for this year’s event is “It’s All Fun and Games… of the 19th Century!” Campers will play a variety of games that were popular in the 1800s, including parlor games, table games and outdoor games.

“We’re excited to offer something a little different this year than we have in the past,” Vice President of Learning & Engagement Leslie Higgins said. “I think our campers will love getting to spend a day playing some new games, and a few they are already familiar with, while learning a little about what it was like to be a kid a long time ago.”

Each camp is limited to 30 participants, and tickets are $40 per person for the day-long camps. The United States Marshals Museum at 789 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith.

To register, and more information: 479-242-1789, usmmuseum.org.

Explore nature at Crystal Bridges

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, begins its three-month series of “Nature Weekends” in March, which will give visitors a guided tour of the natural wonders to be found on the grounds of the museum.

The first weekend, March 19-20, will focus on birds, as all sorts of winged creatures return to the area with the promise of spring. Avian ecologist Mitchell Pruitt will talk about rediscovering a lost owl species, then lead a journey along the museum’s trails to track migration patterns. Explorers who prefer the great indoors can learn about the museum’s rare book collection, or check out the temporary exhibition “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment” to see works created by two centuries of nature lovers.

For more information: crystalbridges.org.

