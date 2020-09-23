'Spread Out & Stand Up' comedy fundraiser set at Turkey Mountain

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t we all need some laughter in 2020?

Humble Warrior Collective, a local nonprofit organization, is hosting a “Spread Out & Stand Up” fundraiser billed as a night of comedy and storytelling.

Scheduled from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Spread Out & Stand Up will be held at the Turkey Mountain urban wilderness area (68th and Elgin) with picnic-style seating and charcuterie baskets. Two drinks are included with admission and additional drinks available for purchase.

Said an event description: “This is an opportunity to be a champion of a great cause and stay safe while social distancing.”

Masks are required. Tickets are $65 at humblewarriorcollective.org/events/2020/eventspreadoutstandup.

Humble Warrior Collective provides mindfulness and social emotional learning programs in schools and detention centers. For more information, go to humblewarriorcollective.org.

