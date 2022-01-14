'Split man' performer coming to Shawnee

How did he do that? Comedian/magician/ventriloquist Andy Gross is responsible for a “split man” trick where he cuts himself in half and walks around holding the rest of his body.

When he does this randomly in public, people often run away because they are freaked out. You can head toward him when he performs 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Ritz Theatre in Shawnee. The “split man” trick has over 500 million views online and has been featured on “The Ellen Show” and major networks.