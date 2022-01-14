 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Split man' performer coming to Shawnee
'Split man' performer coming to Shawnee

Andy Gross

Andy Gross, whose "split man" trick has generated more than 500 million online views, is performing in Shawnee.

 Courtesy Andy Gross

How did he do that? Comedian/magician/ventriloquist Andy Gross is responsible for a “split man” trick where he cuts himself in half and walks around holding the rest of his body.

When he does this randomly in public, people often run away because they are freaked out. You can head toward him when he performs 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Ritz Theatre in Shawnee. The “split man” trick has over 500 million views online and has been featured on “The Ellen Show” and major networks.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at Tickets can be purchased at ticketstorm.com/e/25801/t/ or by calling 866-966-1777.

