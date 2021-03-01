'Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom' exhibit coming to Woody Guthrie Center

A new Woody Guthrie center exhibit — Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom — will examine the role of music in informing and inspiring social consciousness throughout American history.
The exhibit, curated by the Grammy Museum and scheduled to open May 21, will feature musicians across decades and genres who used their art to push toward a more equitable world.
A news release said the exhibit explores music’s role in major social movements as well as smaller steps in between. The exhibit charts a path from spirituals sung by enslaved people in America to labor movement struggles Guthrie wrote about in songs like “1913 Massacre” to the mass movement of music and art that helped stir action during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s to the continued fight for racial justice in America today,
“Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom tells the story of how music of all kinds has played a role in America’s political arena, particularly as a form of protest and as an agent for political, social, racial and economic change,” Bob Santelli, Grammy Museum founding executive director and exhibit curator, said in the release.
“Though it offers a sweeping view of the history of protest music, the exhibit pays special attention to the music inspired by Black Lives Matter and other contemporary struggles for justice and equality in America.”
The original Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom special exhibit was first on display at the Grammy Museum when it opened in Los Angeles in 2008.
In 13 years since, the exhibit has been updated to include the growing Black Lives Matter movement and how music from artists like Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino continue the tradition of using music to inspire social progress.
The exhibit will also tell the story of Tulsa’s history of racial violence through the eyes and sounds of the upcoming Fire in Little Africa multimedia project, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Visitors will see lyrics and other memorabilia related to the project and learn how songs of conscience from Tulsa creators continue to chime the sounds of freedom.
“We are so honored to be debuting this important exhibit in Tulsa in advance of the events planned for the Race Massacre Centennial,” Deana McCloud, director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said.
“We join our neighbors in the Greenwood District in acknowledging the atrocities of our past as we continue the fight to ensure equality and equal opportunities for all who live on this land. Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom shares the historical impact music has had in uniting voices behind a positive message and the power it continues to have as we work together for change.”
Woody Guthrie Center guests can expect to see:
•Handwritten lyrics from Guthrie, Bruce Springsteen, Shemekia Copeland, H.E.R. and others
•Instruments from Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Josh White, John Mellencamp and more
•“Song Spotlights” that tell the stories of such landmark protest songs as “Strange Fruit,” “A Change Is Gonna Come,” and others.
•Rare performance footage and interviews with prominent topical songwriters.
•An interactive history of protest music in America.
The exhibit will be on display at the Woody Guthrie Center through Oct. 10. The current exhibition, Roots, Rock, and Rebels: The Photography of Henry Diltz, will end its run in early May. Reserve your time to tour the Woody Guthrie Center at woodyguthriecenter.org.