'Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom' exhibit coming to Woody Guthrie Center

The original Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom special exhibit was first on display at the Grammy Museum when it opened in Los Angeles in 2008.

In 13 years since, the exhibit has been updated to include the growing Black Lives Matter movement and how music from artists like Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino continue the tradition of using music to inspire social progress.

The exhibit will also tell the story of Tulsa’s history of racial violence through the eyes and sounds of the upcoming Fire in Little Africa multimedia project, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Visitors will see lyrics and other memorabilia related to the project and learn how songs of conscience from Tulsa creators continue to chime the sounds of freedom.

“We are so honored to be debuting this important exhibit in Tulsa in advance of the events planned for the Race Massacre Centennial,” Deana McCloud, director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said.