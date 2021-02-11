Song by Oklahoma-born music artist Kelly Lang gains second life

Be careful what you write, said Lang, who said it seems like every time she writes something heart-tugging, she ends up “living it out” somehow. Three months after writing the song, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I didn’t really allow anybody to see me cry when I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said. “I was going through chemo and radiation, so I was bald and green and I let myself just really cry when the kids were at school one day. I was looking in the mirror and I just thought, oh my gosh, I look like a monster. I was wailing, crying.”

Then Lang heard someone enter her house. Freshly showered, she threw on a robe to see who it was. It was the person she was dating, country music star T.G. Sheppard.

“It was the first time he had seen me without a wig on or makeup or anything, so I was embarrassed and I started crying even harder and he pulled me down on his lap in my closet floor and just kept rocking me like a little baby and he kept telling me, ‘I’m not going anywhere. I’m right here. I love you. You’re the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.’ It hit me like, my gosh, that’s a full-circle moment there, you know? And so he went with me to all of my MRIs and held my hand in there in all my treatments. Several years later, we ended up marrying. We’ve been together 20 years now.”