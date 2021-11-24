 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smoke & Guns charity event returning to BOK Center
0 Comments

Smoke & Guns charity event returning to BOK Center

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Smoke Guns

Richard Baker celebrates after winning his match at Smoke & Guns 2016. The charity event will again be staged at BOK Center.

 IAN MAULE

Oklahoma firefighters will square off April 23 against Oklahoma police officers in a Smoke & Guns charity MMA and boxing event presented by QuikTrip at BOK Center.

In the seventh annual event, participants will go toe-to-toe in the ring to benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Oklahoma Special Olympics. More than $50,000 was donated to the two organizations in Smoke & Guns’ sixth year.

The Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp benefits children who suffer major burns and other traumatic injuries that cause disfiguration and disabilities.

Tickets can be purchased at bokcenter.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lady Gaga 'utterly speechless' over Grammy nominations for Tony Bennett collaboration

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert