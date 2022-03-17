'Smallville' actor among guests at pop culture con in Arkansas

If you want to cap spring break with a pop culture road trip, NWA Comic Con will take place Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 at Rogers Convention Center, 3303 Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers, Arkansas.
Scheduled guests include Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”), Judith Hoag (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”), Kate Flannery (“The Office), actors from the Power Ranger franchise and professional wrestlers.
For tickets and information, go to nwacomicon.com.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
