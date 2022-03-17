 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Smallville' actor among guests at pop culture con in Arkansas

Michael Rosenbaum

Michael Rosenbaum, alias Lex Luthor in "Smallville," will be among guests at NWA Comic Con in Rogers, Arkansas. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

If you want to cap spring break with a pop culture road trip, NWA Comic Con will take place Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 at Rogers Convention Center, 3303 Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers, Arkansas.

Scheduled guests include Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”), Judith Hoag (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”), Kate Flannery (“The Office), actors from the Power Ranger franchise and professional wrestlers.

For tickets and information, go to nwacomicon.com.

