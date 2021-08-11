SmackDown in Tulsa: Swiss Superman says WWE is like comic book come-to-life

Hey, Marvel. Are you listening? Cesaro is ready to be a character in one of your movies.
Cesaro is already a character in his regular gig.
Sometimes referred to as the Swiss Superman, Cesaro has a rep as, pound-for-pound, perhaps the strongest person on WWE’s roster. He’s also a proud nerd, which we’ll get to later, but — first things first — here’s why Cesaro is in the news today:
WWE is bringing a Friday, Aug. 13 SmackDown clash to Tulsa’s BOK Center. John Cena (fresh off an appearance as Peacemaker in the DC Comics-inspired movie “The Suicide Squad”) will take part in the “Summer of Cena” event.
The card is subject to change, but the lineup is expected to include SmackDown Universal champ Roman Reigns, SmackDown female champ Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks and Cesaro, who took part in a phone interview with the Tulsa World in advance of a return to Tulsa.
Entertainment options are nigh infinite in 2021, yet professional wrestling continues to thrive despite competition for eyeballs. Why? Cesaro said WWE isn’t just something that exists online or on mobile phones.
“You can go out and see us live,” he said. “That’s the magic. I describe it to people like it’s a comic book coming to life. You can go and see it and high-five the superheroes.”
Maybe Cesaro is onto something with the comic-come-to-life observation. Before the current age of comic book-inspired movies, maybe professional wrestling — with costume-clad, bigger-than-life characters — was as close as we could get to seeing a superhero in action. Cesaro is in 100% agreement. He’s familiar with both worlds, as you’ll learn in this Q&A that delved into his career, his love of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his nerd cred: When Cesaro came to the U.S., among things he packed was a “Star Wars” soundtrack CD set. “Star Wars” is his favorite soundtrack.
Your super power is your strength. What are your thoughts on being called pound-for-pound the WWE’s strongest wrestler?
“It’s a great honor that people see me as that. If it’s true or not, that’s up for debate. I think it’s because I’m able to do my moves to anybody. There is nobody I cannot pick up in WWE. When people come to the event, that’s something they expect to see from me. I try to never let them down.”
People could get a herniated disc watching some of the things you do in the ring. I’m guessing you are big into strength training?
“Yes. I’ve been training more for functionality than looks for a long, long time. I’ve been training for 20 years at least and I’m very consistent. I think that the key is consistency. It’s taking care of your body — not just training, but recovery, rehab, the foods you eat, diet, all that stuff.”
What would you love to eat but you know that you can’t eat?
“There’s nothing. I’ll be honest with you. I love good food. It’s all about moderation. I know we are coming to Tulsa. I know there is a great coffee spot that also serves breakfast tacos. So I know I’m going to go over there and I’m going to order a lot of breakfast tacos because that’s what I love. If I have to adjust other stuff during the day, I’ll do that. But you want to live life. You don’t want to look back and be like ‘man, I traveled through all these fancy places and you’re getting to go as a WWE superstar, but I never enjoyed any of them.’ You don’t want to do that.”
There are worse addictions, but is coffee your addiction?
“Yeah, I would say coffee. And working out. But I do really enjoy coffee.”
Some of your feats of strength seem like you are violating the laws of physics. Got a favorite or one that stands out above the rest?
“There have been a lot. I think throwing Big Show over the top rope at Wrestlemania 30, but there are others. ... As I think you mentioned earlier, we are kind of real-life superheroes so I always try to do something that people don’t expect or people don’t usually see, because that’s what catches them off guard and that’s what draws them in.”
It’s interesting you say that because people perhaps go see a great basketball player for a similar reason. They go because that player might do something you have never seen before.
“It’s the same thing with me. ... That’s why all my matches are different. I always try to do something new or something that makes people go ‘oh wow.’ You always want to give the people something memorable.”
You once said you are living proof that the WWE Universe wants to see wrestling. What do you mean by that?
“There are a lot of guys that can talk really well and there are a lot of guys that have these crazy characters and that’s awesome, but you also have to deliver when the bell rings. With English being my second language — sorry, my fourth or fifth language — (I still need to connect and communicate) with the WWE Universe all around the world ... I feel like my strongest connection has been in the ring once the bell rings, because then I feel the most free. I feel like I can express myself the best and find ways to connect with the audience. Feel good. Feel bad. Cheer me. Boo me. Whatever it may be. That translates everywhere in the world.”
Which character would you love to be cast as in a Marvel movie?
“Anybody. I thought I would have been a great Flag-Smasher since the actual Karl Morgenthau (Flag-Smasher’s alias in the comics) was from Switzerland, but the actress (Erin Kellyman) who played Karli (in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series) was absolutely amazing. I would just love to find a character that I could portray. Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully somebody reads this and then you will see me in an upcoming Marvel spin-off.”
You’ve seen all these Marvel projects?
“I have seen, I would like to think, all of them multiple times (including ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ nearly 30 times each).”
You’re a diehard.
“To me, it’s a lot of good characters. (You wouldn’t have thought) like 10 or 15 years ago that all of those characters would be in the same movie. Because there used to be standalone movies, right? But now they are all together and you care about all of them, even the ones that never had their own standalone movie and now they have their own TV series and stuff. I think that’s what’s so great about those movies and so great about WWE is there is somebody for everybody. Maybe it’s a WWE Superstar who hasn’t won the world championship yet or is not a crowd favorite or is not always in the main spot or the spotlight, but it’s somebody you really connect with and you cheer them on and follow them and follow their career. ... That’s the fun with it. There are so many WWE Superstars that are so extremely talented.”
Let’s be honest. You and Alligator Loki from the “Loki” series would be the greatest tag-team of all time.
“Alligator Loki. Absolutely amazing. He’s my favorite Loki reincarnation. It was absolutely fantastic and it’s so cool, too, how you see — there are always Easter eggs for the diehard comic book fans (in the movies and series). I’ll be honest with you. Growing up in Switzerland, we didn’t have those kind of comic books, so I never really read them, but I’m the one that after watching that sort of movie I’m going to go on YouTube or Wikipedia or the internet and just try to learn every single thing about the Easter egg.”
Can you pick the three best Marvel movies?
“I feel like ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ have to be up there.”
Aren’t they really one big movie since the end of the first movie was just halftime?
“I saw both of them at the movie theater on opening night and, the way the fans cheered, it was almost like a wrestling show. I would say those two and I will pick ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ because I am a huge Cap fan. And if ‘Infinity’ and ‘Endgame’ are one movie, then I would say the first ‘Iron Man’ because that really kicked off the whole franchise, but there is also ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ which is absolutely fantastic and hilarious. There are so many good ones.”
You attended the “Dr. Strange” premiere but you weren’t in the film?
“I was invited by a friend. That was quite the experience.”
Dave Bautista made the jump from WWE to Guardians of the Galaxy.
“Bautista is killing it. ... The range he has as an actor is so impressive. He was a WWE Superstar and now he is an amazing actor. It’s fun to watch.”
So, you love the “Star Wars” soundtrack and Marvel stuff. A few years back, you might have been called a nerd. In this day and age, you’re cool.
“I’m full-on nerd. I play video games. I play a lot of League of Legends. I like to work out. And I love wrestling. I’m a nerd, but I feel like we are all nerds for something, right?”
