Skillet performing at Admiral Twin

Skillet performing at Admiral Twin

Skillet

In this May 20, 2017 file photo, John Cooper of Skillet performs at Rock On The Range Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Skillet is coming to Tulsa for a stop on a spring drive-in theater tour. Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP File

The Grammy-winning Christian rock band Skillet’s spring drive-in tour will include a May 20 performance at the Admiral Twin.

The band will play live on stage and the performance will be projected onto the screen. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at dusk. Skillet will be joined by Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon.

All tickets are being sold on a per-car basis (limit six people per vehicle, regardless of age) and will be parked in order of arrival in the zone purchased. If you purchased tickets for multiple cars, you must arrive together to be parked together.

Tickets range in price from $88-$175 and can be purchased by going to skillet.com.

Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome but guests must sit inside allocated parking spaces in order to maintain social distancing.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

