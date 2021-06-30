Sis-BOOM-Wow! Celebrate America's 245th birthday with these events around northeast Oklahoma

Fireworks have been part of public celebrations for centuries around the world, ever since someone in China millennia ago packed bamboo stalks with gunpowder and applied a match.
But few countries take the concept of shooting off small explosives to mark major milestones quite as seriously as the United States of America. After all, fireworks are part of our national anthem, which describes "the rockets' red glare, the bombs bursting in air" that inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The Star-Spangled Banner."
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many Fourth of July celebrations last year, but for the country's 245th birthday, this coming weekend will be chock-full of firework displays, community gatherings and other events sure to be swathed in red, white and blue.
NOTE: It is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits of Tulsa unless one has secured a special permit to do so. Surrounding communities have their own regulations, so please check with local governments for complete information. Or better yet, leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals and just enjoy the show.
All events on July 4 unless otherwise noted.
NEW ORLEANS SQUARE BLOCK PARTY, BROKEN ARROW
For the first time, there will be Independence Day events at Broken Arrow's New Orleans Square at New Orleans Street and Elm Place. Kick off your holiday on Thursday, July 1 with a steak cookoff sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association, a car show, food trucks, live music, kids zone and finish off the night with a fireworks show around 9 p.m.
Information: New Orleans Square Broken Arrow Facebook page
TULSA DRILLERS FIREWORKS
The Tulsa Drillers will have fireworks shows after three games of their homestand against the Arkansas Travelers. Game time is 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 2; Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
Information: tulsadrillers.com
SIGNATURE SYMPHONY'S "FOURTH ON THE THIRD"
Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will present its patriotic summer tradition, "Fourth on the Third," with a few modifications for 2021.
As was the case last year, the free, one-hour concert will be presented outdoors, near the Student Success and Career Center on the TCC Southeast Campus, 10300 E. 81st St. Gates open at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, with the concert starting at 8 p.m.
The Signature String Quartet (Corbin Bodley, violin; Sarah Thomas, violin; Jeff Smith, viola; and Erica Parker, cello) and the Signature Brass Quintet (Benjamin Hay, trumpet; Jeff Loud, trumpet; Marsha Wilson, horn; Rich Fisher, trombone; and Brett Nichols, tuba) will celebrate America’s independence with patriotic music such as “America the Beautiful,” “Shenandoah,” “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Simple Gifts” and “Armed Forces Salute.”
In addition, there will be trucks from Andolini’s Pizzeria and Freckles Frozen Custard featuring Rex’s Chicken for concert-goers to purchase food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the concert in the open air.
“While there is no ticket cost to attend the Fourth on the Third concert, I hope people would consider making a gift to Signature Symphony’s educational programs and performances. We are grateful to our community’s ongoing support of the arts,” said Kelly Clark, dean of TCC's School of Visual and Performing Arts.
Information: signaturesymphony.org.
CLAREMORE FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR
The city of Claremore will host the 21st annual Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, July 3 at Claremore Lake. The event is free and open to the public. The event features the Kids Fishing Derby, open to children ages 4 to 12. Bait, stringers, a tackle box with tackle and a rod and reel will be provided for the first 300 participants. Kids will compete for trophies in three age groups: 4-6, 7-9 10-12. There will also be a drawing for two bicycles in each age group. The Claremore Lake Park will open at 6 a.m. for registration and the Derby will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 10 a.m. Children do not have to be a Claremore resident to participate.
Following the Kids Fishing Derby, the Park will close until 6 p.m. Festivities resume at 6:30 p.m. at Shelter 1 (near the Lake Rangers office) with a flag raising ceremony by the Claremore Fire Department followed by the National Anthem. Music will begin at 6:45 p.m. and concessions will be available at the Lake Ranger office from 6-9:30 p.m. with proceeds benefiting local Boy Scout troops. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and the 20-minute show will be displayed from Cherry Point, north of the Lake Rangers office.
Information: 918-342-2522, claremorecity.com
GRAND LAKE FIREWORKS CLIFF ELLIOTT MEMORIAL SHOW
See fireworks over Grand Lake in Disney on Saturday, July 3. The show is set to begin around 9:30 p.m.
Information: grandlakefireworks.com
DRUMRIGHT FOURTH OF JULY COMMUNITY CELEBRATION
On Saturday, July 3, Drumright’s Whitlock Park will host the celebration that features a cornhole tournament ($25 per team), inflatables, the Drumright Monthly Market and more. Fireworks begin at dark.
Information: City of Drumright Facebook page; 918-352-2631
SAND SPRINGS FIREWORKS IN THE PARK
Fireworks in the park will take place Saturday, July 3 at Case Community Park in Sand Springs. The event includes live music and food. Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.
COLLINSVILLE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
Scheduled July 3, Collinsville's celebration will begin with a 9 a.m. parade. Collinsville City Park will be a hub of activities and contests. Fireworks are scheduled after sundown.
SALINA INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
Salina's 2021 Independence Day bash, scheduled June 30 through July 3, is being staged in memory of Darrell and Shirley Blaylock. The annual celebration will again include a carnival at American Legion Park near the shore of Lake Hudson. On July 3, a 2 p.m. boat parade will precede fireworks at dusk.
FOLDS OF HONOR FREEDOMFEST
What has traditionally been the largest Fourth of July event in the region, the Folds of Honor FreedomFest, will return the place where 21st Street crosses the Arkansas River, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
The event will have locations on both sides of the Arkansas River, at the River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave., and Veterans Park, 18th Street and Boulder Avenue.
Each location will have a stage for live entertainment; Kid Zones complete with inflatables, balloon artists, caricaturists, stilt walkers and other activities; and an array of local food trucks, including Kettle Masters, Debs Pineapple Whip, Pita Place, Hot Mess BBQ, El Rey Del Sabo Mexican Food, SKT Corn Dogs, Calaveras Mexican Grill, Backyard BBQ and Burgers, Old Fashion Soda and Dog House. Welltown Craft Brewery will also be serving at both locations.
Also, the festival's major sponsor, QuikTrip, will have tents at both locations containing "QT Prize Wheels," where participants can win a variety of prizes.
Exclusive to the River West Festival area will be the FreedomFest Tailgate Bash, for those who want to bring their own party to the event. Tickets are $45 and space is limited. To reserve a space: eventbrite.com.
Around 8 p.m., the Red Bull Air Force Skydiving Team will complete a jump, landing at River West Festival Park. The fireworks display, created and overseen by Hance Pyrotechnics, will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Patrons are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, carpool, ride share or bike to the event as spaces are extremely limited this year.
Parking on the River West Festival Park locations is available in River Parks’ managed lots for $5 to $10, cash only.
The $10 parking is near 2100 S. Jackson Avenue, adjacent to the festival grounds. Handicapped parking is available in this lot on a first-come, first-served basis. The $5 parking is near the West Tulsa City Yard at 42 W. 23rd St., which is a 7-minute walk to the festival grounds.
Due to construction, there will be no access to the green space south of the 21st Street bridge along the Arkansas River. Those who park at the West Tulsa City Yard lots will not be allowed to stay near their vehicles during the festival.
Information: freedomfesttulsa.com
GATHERING PLACE FIREWORKS WATCH PARTY
Gathering Place is adding a spark to a Tulsa tradition and teaming up with River Parks for an up-close view of Folds of Honor FreedomFest. Enjoy a day full of fun in the interactive water areas throughout the park, plus food trucks, strolling entertainment and music. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch the fireworks light up the sky from the best seat in Tulsa in the park at 27th Street and Riverside Drive.
JENKS BOOMFEST
Get a front-row seat for riverfront fireworks at the Oklahoma Aquarium. Food trucks and beverage options will also be on site. Aquarium members receive free admission. Paid parking will also be available to the public at the aquarium for $10. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.
The RiverWalk in Jenks will also offer all-day fun, with live music, food and more. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Information: jenkschamber.com/
OWASSO'S RED WHITE & BOOM
The annual fireworks show kicks off Sunday at dark and launches from the Owasso Golf and Athletic Club, 13604 E. 84th St. North. Check parking lots of nearby schools and shopping centers for the best viewing sites in the areas of 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue. KYFM 100.1 will have patriotic music during the show.
Information: 918-376-1529, cityofowasso.com
AMERICAN CELEBRATES AMERICA IN SAPULPA
American Heritage Bank sponsors Sapulpa’s fireworks display, shooting off about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 4 across from the Sapulpa Golf Course, 1200 W. Dewey Ave. This year, there will be no parking east of Walmart and no pre-fireworks activities. Parking is available at Jefferson Heights Elementary and the Youth Baseball and Soccer Complexes on Wickham Road. Tune in to 88.5fm to hear the show.
Information: American Heritage Bank Facebook page
BARTLESVILLE FOURTH OF JULY FREEDOM FEST
The festivities start at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at Sooner Park. Enjoy Sooner Junior Mini Golf, a stage program at the bandshell, food vendors and more before catching the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Information: bartlesvillekiwanis.org
DUCK CREEK FIREWORKS AND AIRSHOW, GRAND LAKE
The long-time tradition is on again this year, with the fireworks beginning after dark. The Oklahoma Air National Guard will open the show with a flyby, and a new addition this year is the participation of the WWII War Birds. There will also be aerobatic performers prior to the fireworks display. The event runs 6-10 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
Information: 918-782-3292, duckcreekfireworksok.com