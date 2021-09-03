Single tickets for Tulsa Symphony concerts on sale

Single tickets are now on sale for the Tulsa Symphony's 2021-2022 season, including the orchestra's popular "Fridays in the Loft" chamber music series, and the special films-with-music concerts featuring the first "Star Wars" film and the holiday classic "The Polar Express."

The orchestra's season will feature some of classical music's most cherished works, including Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 “The Titan”; Stravinsky's ballet score for "Petrouchka"; Copland's "Appalachian Spring"; and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 9.

Soloists for the season include pianists Garrick Ohlsson and Orion Weiss, vocalist Janinah Burnett and Tulsa Symphony Principal Tuba Jarrod Robertson. In addition to the orchestra's principal guest conductor Daniel Hege, the orchestra will welcome to the podium such conductors as Bramwell Tovey, music director for the Sarasota Orchestra; Sarah Hicks, principal conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra's Live at Orchestra Hall; James Bagwell, principal guest conductor of the American Symphony Orchestra; Gerhardt Zimmermann, music director of the Canton Symphony Orchestra: and Tulsa’s own Ron Spigelman.

TSO’s Executive Director, Keith C. Elder, said, “We are thrilled to welcome our Tulsa Symphony family home to enjoy the power of live music safely and responsibly.”