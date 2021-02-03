Sin Fronteras moves to new Tulsa location

Sin Fronteras, which specializes in Honduran and Mexican cuisine, has moved to a new location, 5125 S. Peoria Ave., in the Brook Plaza Shopping Center.
The space was previously occupied by Golden Palace, which closed in June 2019.
The restaurant opened in early 2018 at 4909 S. Peoria Ave. in a small space that had started out as a Taco Bell, then was a Ron’s Hamburger stand.
Sin Fronteras’ menu features such authentic Honduran dishes as papusas (thick corn tortillas filled with beans, pork and cheese), baleadas (house-made, 12-inch tortillas filled with chicken, beans, lettuce and sour cream), pollo frito (deep-fried chicken topped with shredded cabbage, a red sauce and a white sauce, served over tajadas, ripe plantains that had been cut into thin slices and fried) and sopa marinera, or seafood soup, which has a coconut milk base and is filled with shrimp, crab, calamari, oysters and plantains.
Dine-in, takeaway and delivery via Doordash are available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Monday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Phone number is 918-932-8342.
Andolini’s plans for National Pizza Day
Tuesday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day, and the national organization Slice Out Hunger is marking the day with “Pizza Across America,” in which pizzerias across the country are pledging to donate at least 10 pizzas to local nonprofit organizations working to help feed the hungry.
Andolini’s Pizzeria is the only Oklahoma participant in this year’s event and will be making donations of pizza to the John 3:16 Mission, which has worked to provide food, shelter and care to the homeless population of Tulsa for more than 70 years.
For more information: sliceouthunger.org.
Metro Diner offers game-day platters
Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave. in Tulsa Hills, will help take care of one’s game-day munchies with various dinners and platters that feature the chain restaurant’s iterations of fried chicken.
Individual wing meals come in boneless ($9.99) and bone-in ($10.99), while the Game Day Packs that feed four to six people include seasoned fries, cole slaw or mac and cheese, along with a choice of bone-in ($44) and boneless ($39) wings, chicken tenders ($44) or a combo of bone-in and boneless wings ($39).
Curbside pick-up and delivery are available until 5 p.m. at participating locations. For more: metrodiner.com/big-game.
