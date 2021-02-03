Sin Fronteras moves to new Tulsa location

Sin Fronteras, which specializes in Honduran and Mexican cuisine, has moved to a new location, 5125 S. Peoria Ave., in the Brook Plaza Shopping Center.

The space was previously occupied by Golden Palace, which closed in June 2019.

The restaurant opened in early 2018 at 4909 S. Peoria Ave. in a small space that had started out as a Taco Bell, then was a Ron’s Hamburger stand.

Sin Fronteras’ menu features such authentic Honduran dishes as papusas (thick corn tortillas filled with beans, pork and cheese), baleadas (house-made, 12-inch tortillas filled with chicken, beans, lettuce and sour cream), pollo frito (deep-fried chicken topped with shredded cabbage, a red sauce and a white sauce, served over tajadas, ripe plantains that had been cut into thin slices and fried) and sopa marinera, or seafood soup, which has a coconut milk base and is filled with shrimp, crab, calamari, oysters and plantains.

Dine-in, takeaway and delivery via Doordash are available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Monday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Phone number is 918-932-8342.

