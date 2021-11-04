Silver Dollar City unveils new production show for Christmas

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, is celebrating Christmas by revamping “An Old Time Christmas.”
The event includes the addition of two new production shows, the all-new “Home for Christmas” show and a new take on the Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol” along with almost 700 miles of lights and other classic favorites.
"An Old Time Christmas” lasts from Nov. 6-Dec. 30.
Some highlights of “An Old Time Christmas” will be 30 shows every day and night, an eight-story animated Christmas tree, over 6.5 million lights, Christmas in Midtown, special holiday menus, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade, the Frisco Sing-Along Steam Train, holiday shows and award-winning rides like Wildfire and Powder Keg.
As “Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade” takes guests throughout the park’s streets twice an evening, multiple venues throughout the park will feature fan-favorite shows like “The Living Nativity” and the “Saloon Frontier Fa-La-La Follies.” Silver Dollar City’s newest production, “Home for Christmas,” will feature 12 singers and dancers, a four-piece band, 28 songs and over 40 costume changes. "A Christmas Carol” will be newly outfitted with fresh staging and new music.
