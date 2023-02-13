Fire in the Hole will board riders for the last time at Silver Dollar City.

The theme park announced that 2023 will be a grand finale for Fire in the Hole, described in a news release as the world’s most historic indoor roller coaster.

The release said Silver Dollar City creative teams are planning Fire in the Hole special events, park-wide fun and promotions that will kick off March 11 and go through the end of December.

“More than 25 million guests have been entertained by the Fire in the Hole adventure since the attraction opened a half-century ago,” Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions, said.

“Today’s riders include grandparents who remember riding when they were kids, and now they share the fun and unique experience with their grandkids.”

Fire in the Hole was modeled after a real-life mining town, Marmaros, which was located atop Marvel Cave and served as home to residents in the long-ago Ozarks. Introduced in 1972, Fire in the Hole is equipped with fire-brigade themed trains that twist, turn and drop into a burning town where riders are volunteer firefighters, saving citizens and battling flames before getting soaked themselves.

The release said the announcement of the grand finale season coincides with preparation of unprecedented growth slated for the next 10 years at Silver Dollar City’s Branson properties.

