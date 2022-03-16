 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Dollar City opened Wednesday, launches Spring Ride Days

Silver Dollar City

More than 40 rides and attractions are on site at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

 Courtesy, Silver Dollar City

Silver Dollar City in Branson opened Wednesday, March 16 — just in time for many families on Spring Break.

The 2022 season at the theme park in Missouri will be launched with “Spring Ride Days” March 16-20 and March 23-27. More than 40 rides and attractions are on site, from world-renowned roller coasters like Time Traveler and Outlaw Run to kid-friendly adventures in Fireman’s Landing and the Grand Exposition.

Season passes permit unlimited trips to Silver Dollar City. A six-month payment plan that includes $10 bring-a-friend tickets is available through March 4.

For information, go to silverdollarcity.com.

nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com

 

Tags

