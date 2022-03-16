Silver Dollar City opened Wednesday, launches Spring Ride Days

Silver Dollar City in Branson opened Wednesday, March 16 — just in time for many families on Spring Break.
The 2022 season at the theme park in Missouri will be launched with “Spring Ride Days” March 16-20 and March 23-27. More than 40 rides and attractions are on site, from world-renowned roller coasters like Time Traveler and Outlaw Run to kid-friendly adventures in Fireman’s Landing and the Grand Exposition.
Season passes permit unlimited trips to Silver Dollar City. A six-month payment plan that includes $10 bring-a-friend tickets is available through March 4.
For information, go to silverdollarcity.com.