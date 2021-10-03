Silver Dollar City Harvest Festival a pumpkinpalooza

Silver Dollar City will celebrate its 60th anniversary through Oct. 30 with a greatly expanded Harvest Festival, featuring more pumpkins than you can shake a funnel cake at.

The theme park will be adorned by lighted pathways to showcase more than 15,000 pumpkins that have been hand-carved into nearly 2,000 individual designs.

Among the pumpkin-themed attractions are the 14-foot Lucky Dog (the Dalmatian mascot of the kids’ area called Fireman’s Landing); colorful, friendly bats with 5-foot wingspans perched atop dramatic lighted areas; themed sculptures such as a massive cat, pumpkin people patterned after Silver Dollar City’s own craftspeople; a scarecrow more than two stories tall; and various animals measure from 5 feet to more than 20 feet.

Even the food has been taken over with pumpkin-mania, so that one can find some seasonal delicacies as pumpkin danish, pumpkin sausage pizza, pumpkin-sausage-potato soup, pumpkin coconut chicken curry and rice, pumpkin mac and cheese, pumpkin chili, pumpkin corn dogs with sweet potato fries, pumpkin cinnamon rolls, pumpkin-spiced churros, pumpkin fluff, pork sandwiches with pumpkin barbecue sauce, pumpkin spiced ribs and pumpkin bread pudding.