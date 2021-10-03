Silver Dollar City Harvest Festival a pumpkinpalooza

Silver Dollar City will celebrate its 60th anniversary through Oct. 30 with a greatly expanded Harvest Festival, featuring more pumpkins than you can shake a funnel cake at.
The theme park will be adorned by lighted pathways to showcase more than 15,000 pumpkins that have been hand-carved into nearly 2,000 individual designs.
Among the pumpkin-themed attractions are the 14-foot Lucky Dog (the Dalmatian mascot of the kids’ area called Fireman’s Landing); colorful, friendly bats with 5-foot wingspans perched atop dramatic lighted areas; themed sculptures such as a massive cat, pumpkin people patterned after Silver Dollar City’s own craftspeople; a scarecrow more than two stories tall; and various animals measure from 5 feet to more than 20 feet.
Even the food has been taken over with pumpkin-mania, so that one can find some seasonal delicacies as pumpkin danish, pumpkin sausage pizza, pumpkin-sausage-potato soup, pumpkin coconut chicken curry and rice, pumpkin mac and cheese, pumpkin chili, pumpkin corn dogs with sweet potato fries, pumpkin cinnamon rolls, pumpkin-spiced churros, pumpkin fluff, pork sandwiches with pumpkin barbecue sauce, pumpkin spiced ribs and pumpkin bread pudding.
To keep track of all that, Silver Dollar City is offering a new “Harvest Tasting Passport” that lets guests try a variety of foods from throughout the eateries.
The park’s traditional attractions, from demonstrations of various pioneer crafts to dozens of rides, will also be available during the Harvest Festival.
For tickets and more information: silverdollarcity.com.
