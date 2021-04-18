Signature Symphony to present concert at Union Tuttle Stadium

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College plans to stay a little closer to home when it presents only its second in-person concert of the season.

In September, the orchestra performed at ONEOK Field, the downtown home of the Tulsa Drillers, which opened its playing field to several performing arts groups so that they could play music to live audiences in a time of pandemic.

Since then, the Signature Symphony has maintained a mostly virtual presence, with educational events, chamber music performances, and live-streamed concerts such as the “Tulsa Sings!” concert in October, and a holiday show in December.

Now, the orchestra will be heading outdoors once again, to present a concert titled “A New Beginning,” that will take place in Union High School’s Union Tuttle Stadium.

“One of the things we want to do is bring our music to the community, rather than expect the community to come to us,” said Kelly Clark, dean of visual and performing arts at TCC. “So we try to mix things up with different venues.”