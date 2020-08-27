Signature Symphony to open with a Fifth of Beethoven

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will head north to open its 2020-2021 season, as it will present its first concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.

The concert will feature one of the best-known works in the orchestral repertoire — the Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67, by Ludwig van Beethoven.

The orchestra had planned to perform Beethoven's Fifth Symphony as part of its March 14 concert, but that event, along with the rest of its 2019-2020 season, was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That March concert was also to showcase the orchestra's principal trumpet, Stephen Goforth, performing the Hummel Trumpet Concerto. Goforth died earlier this year in a drowning accident.

“Our musicians wanted to publicly honor Goforth’s musical legacy and impact across our community," said Joe Falvey, Signature Symphony at TCC manager. "Signature Symphony’s Ben Hay and Rob Muraoka will premiere a piece that was commissioned in Goforth’s name and composed by James Stephenson.”

A special fireworks display will conclude the evening.