Signature Symphony postpones Jan. 22 concert

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will postpone its upcoming concert featuring guest conductor Scott Seaton until April.

The concert, titled "Love and Obsession: The Beatles to Berlioz," was scheduled to be performed Saturday, Jan. 22, at the VanTrease PACE, on TCC's southeast campus, 10300 E. 81st St.

The reason for the postponement was because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County and a limited availability of staff members to cover the event, according to a statement.

The statement added that "This difficult decision was made based on guidance from Tulsa Community College Public Health."

The concert was to feature Seaton, one of two candidates for the position of music director for the Signature Symphony. Seaton had been planning to spend the week prior to the concert in Tulsa, working with local students and professional musicians in addition to rehearsing for the concert.

Recently, one of the original three candidates, Robert Franz, announced he was withdrawing his name from consideration due to what Franz described as "a personal matter... that will not allow me to continue in the process" of selecting a new music director.