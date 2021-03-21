Signature Symphony plans for April outdoor concert.

This edition will be 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21, via Zoom.

Heilman will talk about how composers such as Arnold Schoenberg worked to reinvent the concert experience in the aftermath of World War I and the 1918 influenza epidemic.

Schoenberg and his students organized a Society for Private Musical Performances to promote what they considered underappreciated music — from their own works to symphonies by Mahler and Bruckner — with most of the works re-scored to be performed by chamber ensembles. The Society only lasted for a few seasons, but it still represented a milestone in music history – and perhaps a blueprint for the future.

To access the program, and more information: chambermusictulsa.org.

OKM Music chooses festival artist

OKM Music (the Bartlesville music festival formerly known as the OK Mozart Festival) is expressing its confidence that for its 37th annual event will take place as scheduled June 10-17, 2021, by announcing the selection of Bartlesville artist Ragon Steele as the OKM Music commemorative artist.

Each year, the festival’s staff and board select an artist who will create a work of art that will be part of a special tribute to local landmarks.