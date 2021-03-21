 Skip to main content
Signature Symphony plans for April outdoor concert.

Signature Symphony plans for April outdoor concert.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, March 22, for “A New Beginning,” a concert by the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College that will be presented April 23 at Union High School’s Tuttle Stadium.

Tickets are $10 for field seating, $20 for stadium seating. Those who purchase field seating will need to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

It will be the full orchestra’s first concert before a live audience since September, when the Signature Symphony performed at ONEOK Field. The orchestra’s brass quintet performed to a live audience at the Tulsa Botanic Garden in October.

Throughout the fall and winter, the orchestra has been presenting a series chamber music concerts, educational program, and the popular “Tulsa Sings!” competition as online events.

The April concert will feature music from classic films such as “Star Wars” and “The Magnificent Seven,” and will conclude with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” featuring the Union High School Renegade Regiment Marching Band.

“We heard such great feedback after our outdoor performances at ONEOK Field and the Tulsa Botanic Garden in the fall,” said Kelly Clark, Dean of TCC’s School of Visual and Performing Arts. “Being at the mercy of Oklahoma’s seasons, it is thrilling to know our full-orchestra is returning to the stage, or in this case the field, for a live performance.”

Those attending will be seated on the visitor side of the stadium, due to ongoing construction. Tickets will still be limited to accommodate physical distancing. Face masks will be required except when actively eating or drinking.

“Through this pandemic, Signature Symphony at TCC has turned to partnerships and collaborations to continue to perform music and engage our community in the arts,” said Joe Falvey, Signature Symphony Manager. “Now our professional musicians will team up with Union’s nationally recognized music program for a special evening.”

The concert will be the first live, in-person performance for Union’s Renegade Regiment this school year. The band has had to cancel most of its performances, including a planned appearance as part of the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I know our students have missed the sound of applause and this provides our high school seniors a final performance as a member of the Renegade Regiment before graduation,” said Charles Pisarra, Union band director.

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for 8 p.m. April 24. Tickets are non-refundable.

To purchase, and more information: signaturesymphony.com.

Merlot with the Musicologist

Musicologist Jason Heilman, who also hosts “Classical Tulsa” on KWTU (88.7 FM), will conduct a special “Pandemic Edition” of his popular “Merlot with the Musicologist” discussion program, hosted by Chamber Music Tulsa

This edition will be 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21, via Zoom.

Heilman will talk about how composers such as Arnold Schoenberg worked to reinvent the concert experience in the aftermath of World War I and the 1918 influenza epidemic.

Schoenberg and his students organized a Society for Private Musical Performances to promote what they considered underappreciated music — from their own works to symphonies by Mahler and Bruckner — with most of the works re-scored to be performed by chamber ensembles. The Society only lasted for a few seasons, but it still represented a milestone in music history – and perhaps a blueprint for the future.

To access the program, and more information: chambermusictulsa.org.

OKM Music chooses festival artist

OKM Music (the Bartlesville music festival formerly known as the OK Mozart Festival) is expressing its confidence that for its 37th annual event will take place as scheduled June 10-17, 2021, by announcing the selection of Bartlesville artist Ragon Steele as the OKM Music commemorative artist.

Each year, the festival’s staff and board select an artist who will create a work of art that will be part of a special tribute to local landmarks.

Steele’s artwork was chosen for the 2019 festival, which featured his painting of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Price Tower, where the festival’s final concert was held that year. He was also chosen in 2020 to create a commemorative painting of the Frank Phillips Home, which was to be the site of the final concert before the festival was canceled.

For the 2021 festival, Steele has created a painting of the Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium, as this will be the locale of the planned final concert, which will feature Tulsa jazz saxophonist Grady Nichols, as well as the Grammy award-winning group Baha Men, those responsible for the song “Who Let the Dogs Out?”

Steele’s painting will be used for promotional materials, including note cards, invitations, T-shirts, posters and more.

“He is a wonderful gift to our community and OKM is proud to showcase Steele’s talents as an artist and a teacher,” said Mary Lynn Mihm, Chairman of the Board.

For more information: okmmusic.org.

