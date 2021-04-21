Signature Symphony concert moves indoors

The Signature Symphony's concert, "A New Beginning," scheduled to be performed 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Union High School's Tuttle Stadium, has been moved to the school's Union Multipurpose Activity Center, or UMAC, at 6836 S. Mingo Road.

The change was made because rain is forecast for much of Friday.

"With this week’s snow, record-setting low temperatures and rain forecast, we wanted to ensure the show can go on safely, regardless of mother nature,” said Kelly Clark, Dean of TCC’s School of Visual and Performing Arts.

The concert's program will remain the same, featuring music from such films as "Star Wars" and "The Magnificent Seven," and culminating in a performance of the Overture "1812" by Tchaikovsky, with the orchestra accompanied by the Union High School's Renegade Regiment marching band.

“A New Beginning” represents the first live in-person performance this school year for Union’s Renegade Regiment and students have been preparing for several months.

“I know our students have missed the sound of applause and this provides our high school seniors a special performance as a member of the Renegade Regiment before graduation,” said Charles Pisarra, Union band director.