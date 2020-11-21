Signature Symphony announces Tulsa Sings! winners

Chiara Miller, a student at Northeastern State University, and James Ross, a Tulsa physician, were named the winners of Tulsa Sings!, an annual vocal talent competition presented by the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.

The concert featuring Miller, Ross and seven other contestants was livestreamed Oct. 30. It had originally been scheduled for April but was rescheduled and reformatted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program had a Rodgers & Hammerstein theme, with both winners performing selections from “Oklahoma!” Miller performed “I Cain’t Say No,” while Ross presented his own arrangement of “O! What a Beautiful Morning,” accompanying himself on acoustic guitar.

As the grand prize winner selected by a panel of three judges, Miller will be featured in the upcoming Signature Symphony pre-recorded concert, “Christmas in Tulsa,” available for virtual viewing Dec. 13.

Ross will participate in a future Signature Symphony concert.

Scott Coulter, a New York City-based vocalist and concert performer, is one of the creators of Tulsa Sings! and is instrumental in selecting and mentoring the finalists each year.