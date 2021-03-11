Signature events return to the Gathering Place for 2021

Gathering Place, recently named the nation’s best city park in a USA Today poll, announced its calendar of free signature events that are coming to the park in 2021.
From cultural celebrations and food festivals to educational programs and seasonal events, the 11 signature events will, according to a news release, provide a variety of dynamic, socially distant programming that is safe for the entire community.
“Our one-of-a-kind signature events are designed to be world-class by distinction and diverse in content to appeal to all demographics providing unique engagements for our guests,” Tony Moore, Gathering Place’s executive director, said in the news release.
“Our programming team has worked hard to bring back some of Tulsa’s favorite signature events. After the year that 2020 turned out to be, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back into the park to enjoy our programming and events in a safe manner.”
March 15-19: Spring Break
It’s almost spring time. Celebrate by bringing your family to Gathering Place for a spring break event presented by Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). Pack your masks and sunscreen for five days of new adventures and socially distanced activities for kids of all ages. From nature and art to sports and STEAM, there’s something safe for everyone to do this spring break at the park.
May 21-22: Tulsa in Harmony
Tulsa in Harmony is a congregation of gospel artists and community choirs who lend their voices in one accord. They sing of their hopes and their faith and aspirations of a more unified community and a more unified Tulsa. This inspirational two-night event of music and dance will showcase local and nationally acclaimed gospel singers coming together to share their love of music and gift of harmony at Gathering Place.
June 26: Caribbean Vibes — A Reggae Carnival
Gathering Place is bringing the island state of mind to Tulsa with this event. Catch tropical waves with a weekend packed full of live dancing, Caribbean music, food and more dancing. Enjoy a calypso-inspired reggae carnival with unique vibes only found at Gathering Place.
July 4: Fireworks Watch Party
Add a spark to your holiday traditions by enjoying an evening full of red, white and blue-themed activities before watching a fireworks show.
July 24: La Fiesta de Tulsa
Celebrate the Latin and Hispanic cultures in our community. This annual, fan-favorite festival will bring Latin cultures together for an unforgettable night filled with cultural food and drink, crafts and live performances.
August 14: Riverside Rib Festival
Gathering Place is grilling-up a new barbeque tradition. Riverside Rib Festival is a day of grilling, chilling and challenging some of the top BBQ masters in the region. The event will include live music, local brews and, of course, barbeque.
September 11: Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival
Get wined and dined at the second annual Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival. Stroll through themed realms and treat your taste buds to exquisite food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines. Glean useful culinary tips from master chefs and expert wine vintners. Enjoy food samplings from some of your favorite local restaurants as you get serenaded by string musicians and live entertainment. Tickets for tastings will be available for purchase.
September 25: Oklahoma Tribal Celebration
Oklahoma Tribal Celebration was one of the region’s largest and most comprehensive Native American festivals in 2019. Gathering Place is bringing this native arts and culture festival back to honor and celebrate Oklahoma tribes. Oklahoma Tribal Celebration is a proud expression of music, dance, art, food and fashion; where participating Native American tribes will have the opportunity to share their story and speak of their cultural legacy in various realms within the Park.
October 16-17: Trucktoberfest
Calling all food truck fanatics: Gathering Place is bringing in the city’s top food trucks for a two-day festival feast. Trucktoberfest, presented by Bob Hurley RV, is a culinary magnet featuring any and every type of food prepared on wheels. Venture from truck to truck and taste unique cuisines locally prepared with international flare.
October 30-31: Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street
Gathering Place is casting a spell for all not-so-scary ghosts and ghouls to make their way to the Park for Sweets and Treats on Spooky Street, presented by U.S. Cellular. Don’t miss a kid-friendly, family trick-or-treating experience that’s a real scream. The celebration will include games, costume contests and live entertainment.
December 17-January 2: Winter Wonderland
Gathering Place will once again transform into a winter wonderland. The event, presented by American Airlines, will spread holiday cheer with special performances, carolers, festive food and holiday drinks. Enjoy a ride on the Winter Wonderland Express and explore thousands of twinkling lights as the park is transformed into a festive holiday village. Don’t forget to capture a holiday family photo with Santa Claus!