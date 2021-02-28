Shot-in-Tulsa movie 'Minari' wins best foreign language film at Golden Globes

“Minari,” a film shot in and around Tulsa, was a winner at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

“Minari” won in the category of best foreign language film. Though it was made by American filmmakers and shot on U.S. soil, it was nominated in the category of best foreign language film because Korean is the dominant language in the film, which has English subtitles. The Golden Globes, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has a rule that any film with at least 50% non-English dialogue belongs in the category of best foreign language film.

Minari” is a semi-autobiographical film. Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung is the child of South Korean immigrants and grew up in Lincoln, Arkansas, near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border.

The film is about a Korean father who relocates his family from California to rural Arkansas in order to start a farming operation. The Tulsa area doubled for Arkansas in the film, which is showing at Circle Cinema.

The first award presented at the ceremony was for best supporting actor in a motion picture. Daniel Kaluuya won for his work in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a film that premiered in Tulsa and other cities as part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.