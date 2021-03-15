 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shot-in-Tulsa film 'Minari' earns Academy Award nomination for best picture

Shot-in-Tulsa film 'Minari' earns Academy Award nomination for best picture

{{featured_button_text}}
Film Review - Minari (copy) (copy)

This image released by A24 shows Steven Yeun, foreground, in a scene from “Minari.” Nominated for an Academy Award in the category of best picture, “Minari” was shot in and around Tulsa. David Bornfriend/A24 via AP

 David Bornfriend

“Minari,” a film shot in and around Tulsa, and “Mank,” a film with a screenplay written by a former Tulsan, will be in the running for best picture at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Oscar nominations were announced Monday and, in the best picture category, “Minari” and “Mank” were joined by “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which made its world premiere in Tulsa and other cities as part of the Sundance Film Festival. Other films nominated for best picture: “The Father,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Jack Fincher, who died in 2003, wrote the screenplay for “Mank,” which led all films with 10 Academy Award nominations.

An author and journalist, Fincher grew up in Tulsa and once was a Tulsa World reporter. He is the father of David Fincher, an acclaimed director who took his late father’s screenplay and turned it into “Mank.” David Fincher received an Academy Award best director nomination for his work on “Mank.” Jack Fincher was nominated in the category of best screenplay at the Golden Globes, but he did not earn a best screenplay nomination from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“Minari” was a recent Golden Globes winner in the category of best foreign language film. Even though “Minari” was shot in the U.S., it was eligible only for the best foreign language film category due to Golden Globe rules. Korean is the dominant language in the film, which features English subtitles.

“Minari” tied for second behind “Mank” with six Oscar nominations, including best director and best original screenplay (Lee Isaac Chung), best actor (Steven Yeun), best actress in a supporting role (Yuh-Jung Youn) and best original score (Emile Mosseri).

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant as lawmakers call for him to resign

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News