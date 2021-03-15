Shot-in-Tulsa film 'Minari' earns Academy Award nomination for best picture

“Minari,” a film shot in and around Tulsa, and “Mank,” a film with a screenplay written by a former Tulsan, will be in the running for best picture at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Oscar nominations were announced Monday and, in the best picture category, “Minari” and “Mank” were joined by “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which made its world premiere in Tulsa and other cities as part of the Sundance Film Festival. Other films nominated for best picture: “The Father,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Jack Fincher, who died in 2003, wrote the screenplay for “Mank,” which led all films with 10 Academy Award nominations.

An author and journalist, Fincher grew up in Tulsa and once was a Tulsa World reporter. He is the father of David Fincher, an acclaimed director who took his late father’s screenplay and turned it into “Mank.” David Fincher received an Academy Award best director nomination for his work on “Mank.” Jack Fincher was nominated in the category of best screenplay at the Golden Globes, but he did not earn a best screenplay nomination from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.