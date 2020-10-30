 Skip to main content
Shot-in-Oklahoma horror short debuts on Halloween

Rumspringa

“Rumspringa” is a horror short that will premiere on Halloween.

 Courtesy, John Putman

“Rumspringa,” a horror short shot on location in Oklahoma, will have its world premiere online on Halloween.

Shot in September, the 5½-minute film stars newcomers Odra Chapman and Collin Stevens and was designed to attract investor funding for a full-length feature to be shot entirely in Oklahoma next year. To see the short, go to rumspringa-themovie.com.

Not just your run-of-the-mill “dead teenager” movie, the horror film (with a generous helping of wicked dark humor) will follow the adventures of a group of Amish teens from Abel County, Indiana, as they embark on their Rumspringa — a rite of passage for Amish youth to determine whether they want to remain part of the Amish world. The teens find themselves being stalked by the Grim Reaper Killer of folklore and legend.

You can like and follow the project on Facebook at facebook.com/rumspringathemovie.

“Rumspringa” was directed by John Putman from a screenplay by Shannon Edwards and Putman.

