Shop local this holiday season at Mother Road Market and the Tulsa Market District

Mother Road Market and the retail businesses along Route 66 in the Tulsa Market District have everything you need to complete your shopping this holiday season, offering both online and in-person options.

“This holiday season, people can eat, sip and shop local at Mother Road Market, and throughout the Tulsa Market District,” said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, President and CEO of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. “There are gifts for all ages and interests, from delicious Mexican cookies, Tulsa-branded apparel and locally made pet products to gifts that support important Oklahoma causes from Black-owned businesses and refugee-relocation efforts.”

The Mother Road Market campus, which includes Oklahoma’s only nonprofit food hall and Shops at Mother Road Market, is home to 27 locally owned businesses in the heart of the Tulsa Market District.

Mother Road Market features retail merchants inside the food hall, including 19&21, Knot Yours, Kitchen 66 General Store, LTO | MKT (Limited Time Only Market) featuring Trove and The Vault featuring a daily rotating mix of local Tulsa artists and makers. Launching on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 27), Mother Road Market will host a series of Holiday Art Markets on the patio, featuring live music, goods from local artists, crafters and makers on the following dates: