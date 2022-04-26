Shoot for the Center 'horse' games benefit Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges

Armed with basketballs, public figures from all walks of life will be matched against each other in games of “horse” at the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.

From a big-picture standpoint, the winners will be everyone who makes use of the center’s facilities and programs.

Among them: Ari’Yon Smith, who said this: “I would like people to know that, just because you’re in a wheelchair, your life is not over. You can still accomplish any goal you have and live the life you want to.”

Smith will be among ballers in the “horse” games, which will take place 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 as part of Shoot for the Center: The Eddie Sutton Challenge. The event raises funds to support the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, 1707 E. 11th St.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and people can donate in support of “horse” participants of their choice. Go to tulsacenter.org, click on the “Shoot for the Center” event at the bottom of the page and click on “2022 matches” to donate in support of a player.

The “horse” games will take place on a court at the center. A VIP hospitality suite is located on the second level of the Hardesty Family Adaptive Sports Complex and features a 360-degree view of the court. Access to the suite is reserved for those who purchase $25 VIP tickets. A VIP ticket includes access to appetizers, beer, wine and allows patrons to mingle with the “horse” players.

Smith, asked how he has benefited from the center, said, “It has helped and continues to help me to become independent. It has helped me to grow by being able to meet wonderful people from all walks of life and it has given me the desire that, in the future, I will be able to travel internationally and to be able to understand the world on a deeper level.”

Shoot for the Center confirmed matches:

Jason Lollman (public defenders office) vs. Kevin Keller (district attorneys office)

Judge Ann Keele (Tulsa County District Court) vs. Judge David Guten (Tulsa County District Court)

Karen Keith (Tulsa County Commissioner) vs. Peggy Simmons (PSO)

Bill Blankenship (Owasso High School football coach) vs. Josh Blankenship (Broken Arrow High School football coach)

David Potts (Hall Estill Attorneys at Law) vs. Chris Davis (Johnson & Jones Attorneys at Law)

Leonard Cato (Southern Hills) vs. Johnny Magness (Southern Hills)

Cayden McFarland (KJRH Channel 2) vs. Chris DiMaria (KJRH Channel 2)

Melvin Gilliam (Spirit Bank) vs. TBD

Coach Eric Konkol (University of Tulsa basketball coach) vs. Coach Bobby Allison (Memorial High School basketball coach)

Bruce Howard (University of Tulsa broadcaster) vs. Jimmie Tramel (Tulsa World pop culture writer)

Greg Kach (Jackie Cooper Dealership) vs. Bill Knight (Bill Knight Dealerships)

Jim Boulware (KKT Architects) vs. Chris Hougland (KKT Architects)

Dylan Stephens (Cherokee Nation Businesses) vs. Patrick McNicholas (Time Travel Tulsa)

Gabrielle Platt (center member) vs. Ari’Yon Smith (center member)

Anthony Phillips (Bank of Oklahoma) vs. Eric Hilaire (WeStreet Credit Union)

Tulsa World Scene podcast: An epic slice of Oak Ridge Boys lore

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.