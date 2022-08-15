 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shock rock superstar Alice Cooper set for Tulsa concert in October

  • Updated
Alice Cooper show 2015

Alice Cooper is pictured during a 2015 performance in Tulsa. The rock legend returns Oct. 28 for a show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

 Tulsa World file

Alice Cooper is bringing his unique brand of shock rock back to Tulsa for an Oct. 28 show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets starting at $89.50 are on sale now for the show at Hard Rock Live; go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com, call 918-384-ROCK or visit the box office from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

After being discovered in 1969 by Frank Zappa, Detroit-born Alice Cooper has been touring ever since. 

“I had an addictive personality,” he said during an interview in Tulsa in 2017. “So everything I do is very addictive. Maybe that’s why I’m still out playing shows is because I’m addicted to it.”

Publicity information for his Halloween-timed concert hints at the theatrics that make Alice Cooper concerts famous: "Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, (it's) a stage show that features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors."

His last tour in 2022 was cut short by the pandemic, according to a press release.

A longtime broadcast personality with several syndicated shows, he now hosts “Nights With Alice Cooper" five nights a week.

