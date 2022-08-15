Shock rock superstar Alice Cooper set for Tulsa concert in October

Alice Cooper is bringing his unique brand of shock rock back to Tulsa for an Oct. 28 show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets starting at $89.50 are on sale now for the show at Hard Rock Live; go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com, call 918-384-ROCK or visit the box office from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

After being discovered in 1969 by Frank Zappa, Detroit-born Alice Cooper has been touring ever since.

“I had an addictive personality,” he said during an interview in Tulsa in 2017. “So everything I do is very addictive. Maybe that’s why I’m still out playing shows is because I’m addicted to it.”

Publicity information for his Halloween-timed concert hints at the theatrics that make Alice Cooper concerts famous: "Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, (it's) a stage show that features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors."

His last tour in 2022 was cut short by the pandemic, according to a press release.

A longtime broadcast personality with several syndicated shows, he now hosts “Nights With Alice Cooper" five nights a week.