Shiloh's coming to downtown at former Billy's on the Square location

Shiloh's, the Broken Arrow restaurant that prides itself on "five generations of home cooking," will open its third location in downtown Tulsa.

According to Sean Sylvester, CEO of Black Gold Restaurant Group which purchased Shiloh's in 2018, the new location should be open as early as late December. It is moving into the vacant location at Fifth and Main Streets that was formerly occupied by Billy's on the Square.

"We're shooting for end of December or the first Monday in January," Sylvester said.

The original Shiloh's opened in 2000, on 51st Street west of 129th East Avenue. Nine years later, the restaurant moved to its current location, at 2604 N. Aspen Ave., just off the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Five generations of the family of Ethel and Kenneth Rodgers have worked at the restaurant through the years, which has earned a loyal following for its homestyle comfort food, including meatloaf, chicken fried steak, chicken and dumplings, and hearty breakfasts.

