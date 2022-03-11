'She Makes Art' opens at Liggett Studio

The Liggett Studio will open its second annual “She Makes Art” exhibit with a reception for the artists, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the venue, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.
The show will feature works by Tulsa-area female artists, selected by Jean Ann Fausser, a Tulsa artist who is this year’s juror.
More than 80 female artists in the Tulsa area submitted works for this year’s show, which will offer cash awards in four categories: best two-dimensional work, best three-dimensional work, most innovative and best conceptual realization.
The Liggett Studio is also partnering with ahha Tulsa so that donors to the exhibit may receive a tax deduction for their contribution through ahha Tulsa’s Community Partners Program.
The exhibit will remain on display through April 4. Regular gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. For more information: liggettstudio.com.
- Guerin Emig: The door closed and Lincoln Riley went 'boom,' but Cale Gundy has recovered just fine
- Rents are skyrocketing across Tulsa as the city faces a shortage of affordable housing
- Guerin-teed it was quite a week: That time Barry Switzer caught Tinker Owens and some of the Sooners out drinking in OKC, and, well...
- Bill Haisten: ‘This tire is flat,' Rick Dickson says of TU’s marketing/attendance crisis
- Global tech company to locate headquarters at MidAmerica Industrial Park
- Oklahoma State, women's basketball coach Jim Littell "mutually agree" to part ways after 11 seasons
- Video released of Tulsa officers shooting 16-year-old armed robbery suspect; charges not expected, DA says
- Big 12 Wrestling Championships results
- Deaths published Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Tulsa police officer shoots man after two police cars are rammed
- Letter: Unfair to criticize Trump's 'genius' comments about Putin
- Deaths published Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Deaths published Saturday, March 5, 2022
- German-based tech firm to invest $270 million, employ 150 at Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park
- Big 12 Wrestling Championships results
james.watts@tulsaworld.com
Right: “Everything Within” by Alyssa Fields is part of the “She Makes Art” exhibit at Liggett Studio. Courtesy, Alyssa Fields
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!