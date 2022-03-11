 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'She Makes Art' opens at Liggett Studio

  • 0

The Liggett Studio will open its second annual “She Makes Art” exhibit with a reception for the artists, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the venue, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.

The show will feature works by Tulsa-area female artists, selected by Jean Ann Fausser, a Tulsa artist who is this year’s juror.

More than 80 female artists in the Tulsa area submitted works for this year’s show, which will offer cash awards in four categories: best two-dimensional work, best three-dimensional work, most innovative and best conceptual realization.

The Liggett Studio is also partnering with ahha Tulsa so that donors to the exhibit may receive a tax deduction for their contribution through ahha Tulsa’s Community Partners Program.

The exhibit will remain on display through April 4. Regular gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. For more information: liggettstudio.com.

People are also reading…

Featured video:

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Right: “Everything Within” by Alyssa Fields is part of the “She Makes Art” exhibit at Liggett Studio. Courtesy, Alyssa Fields

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Batman’ spinoff ‘The Pengiun’ starring Colin Farrell coming to HBO Max

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert