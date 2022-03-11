'She Makes Art' opens at Liggett Studio

The Liggett Studio will open its second annual “She Makes Art” exhibit with a reception for the artists, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the venue, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.

The show will feature works by Tulsa-area female artists, selected by Jean Ann Fausser, a Tulsa artist who is this year’s juror.

More than 80 female artists in the Tulsa area submitted works for this year’s show, which will offer cash awards in four categories: best two-dimensional work, best three-dimensional work, most innovative and best conceptual realization.

The Liggett Studio is also partnering with ahha Tulsa so that donors to the exhibit may receive a tax deduction for their contribution through ahha Tulsa’s Community Partners Program.

The exhibit will remain on display through April 4. Regular gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. For more information: liggettstudio.com.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com Right: “Everything Within” by Alyssa Fields is part of the “She Makes Art” exhibit at Liggett Studio. Courtesy, Alyssa Fields

