Share some spooky stories around a campfire

What better way to spend a Friday the 13th than shivering to some spooky stories?

The Oklahoma Event Company is hosting "Ghost Stories Around the Campfire," 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

Three Oklahoma authors and storytellers — Teri French, Tonya Hacker and Tammy Wilson — will share tales of the uncanny unique to Tulsa.

French is the author of "Tulsa's Haunted Memories" and "100 Things to Do In Tulsa Before You Die," and she conducts the Tulsa Spirit Tours. Hacker and Wilson co-authored the book "Ghostlahoma - 100 years of Oklahoma's Haunted History." Wilson also conducts the Eerie Enid Ghost Tours.

The evening will include dinner, a s'mores bar, ghost stories, eerie Oklahoma lore, and urban legends in the woods around a campfire. Tickets are $35 per person. The location of the event will only be divulged to ticket purchasers.

To order tickets, text or call 580-402-6732.

